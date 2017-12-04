After losing to England, hosts will be keen to make amends when they take the field today



Indervir Grewal



The hosts blowing hot and cold in the first two days has made it hard to predict which Indian team will turn up for the match against Germany. The one that showed “less energy” and made “more mistakes” in the match against England, or the “disciplined” one that played to its plan of fast, one-pass hockey against Australia?





One thing, however, is certain — Germany will be ready for the latter. And if they catch the Indian team having another slow start, it is unlikely the wily Germans will give the hosts a chance to get back into the match, like England did on Saturday.



The four-time Olympics champions have shown the most consistency till now, winning one and drawing one match to top the pool. India coach Sjoerd Marijne, on the other hand, has been complaining about his team’s lack of consistency.



Need energy



“We watched the match (against England) again,” Marijne said after India’s training session on Sunday. “A lot of things need to improve. In the Australia match, we were disciplined. Against England, we made more mistakes and had less energy.”



The Dutchman added that the match against Germany was an opportunity to do the good things they had trained for, and to find some consistency.



India had a light training session under the high afternoon sun, with a cool wind making it a pleasant day to be out on the blue turf. The players were relaxed and in a jovial mood — they seemed to have shaken off the disappointment of Saturday’s defeat.



There was a serious discussion after the England defeat, though — as was the norm after every match, Marijne said. “Yeah, we had discussion at length,” said young defender Varun Kumar. “We are ready for the next match.”



Relax!



But on the field on Sunday, the support staff tried to create a relaxed atmosphere. After training, the players, along with Marijne, divided themselves into two teams and had a scoring competition. Whenever Marijne ran in from the 25-yard line to shoot at goal, the players started cheering. But the Dutchman couldn’t score once. A rusty-looking Marijne shooting at goal wasn’t the prettiest of sights. But national team players rooting for their coach like a bunch of boisterous kids, less than a day after suffering a morale-crushing defeat, was an encouraging sight.



Inexperienced defence



Just like India, Germany have also come to Bhubaneswar with a young and inexperienced defence.



While the Indian defence includes Harmanpreet Singh (48 international caps), Varun Kumar (12), Dipsan Tirkey (12) and Amit Rohidas (35), there are two in the German team who have so far not even played 10 games.



Apart from captain Martin Haner, who completed his 200th game here, Germany has Phillipp Huber (8), Julius Meyer (30), Johannes Grosse (5), Dieter Linnekogel (34) and Ferdinand Weinke (23). Which bunch of youngsters will keep the nerves?



Belgium not happy with 5-0 win



Belgium eased past Spain 5-0 but Man of the Match Arthur van Doren was not happy with the team’s performance. "We didn’t play our best," said FIH Young Player of 2016 Doren. To be fair to Spain, three of the Belgian goals came in the last four minutes; till then, Spain had matched the Olympics silver medallists. Loick Luypaert got a hat-trick.



Draw between champions



Drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat scored a goal in the final seconds as Olympics champions Argentina twice came from behind to play out a thrilling 3-3 draw with European champions Netherlands.



