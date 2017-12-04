Stats Speak: Barry Middleton is 5th most capped player in annals of hockey, will play 400th match in Bhubaneswar today
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium-Bhubaneswar)
Barry John Middleton (born Jan 12, 1984) has been playing since 2003 for England (254 caps) and Great Britain (145 caps).Barry was the captain when England won Euro Hockey Nations Cup (Amsterdam-2009).
Midfielder cum forward Barry has played 4 Olympics (2004, 08, 12, 16). He is 5th most capped player in annals of hockey reaching 400 match milestone today(Dec 4,2017) in front of huge hockey fans in Kalinga Stadium.
Here are the statistical highlights of all 5 legends of international hockey:
|
Caps
|
Goals
Scored
|
Player
|
Country
|
Duration
|
OG
App
|
FIH/Continental
Gold Medals
|
453
|
219
|
Teun de Nooijer
|
Netherlands
|
1994-2012
|
5
|
OG-2,WC-1,CT-6,EC-1
|
412
|
77
|
Dilip Tirkey
|
India
|
1995-2009
|
3
|
AG-1,AC-2
|
410
|
37
|
Waseem Ahmad
|
Pakistan
|
1996-2013
|
3
|
AG-1
|
401
|
10
|
Jeroen Delmee
|
Netherlands
|
1994-2008
|
4
|
OG-2,WC-1,CT-6,EC-1
|
399*
|
113
|
Barry Middleton
|
England
|
2003-active
|
4
|
EC-1
*includes Great Britain
