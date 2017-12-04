Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Barry Middleton is 5th most capped player in annals of hockey, will play 400th match in Bhubaneswar today

Published on Monday, 04 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 55
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium-Bhubaneswar)

Barry John Middleton (born Jan 12, 1984) has been playing since 2003 for England (254 caps) and Great Britain (145 caps).Barry was the captain when England won Euro Hockey Nations Cup (Amsterdam-2009).

Midfielder cum forward Barry has played 4 Olympics (2004, 08, 12, 16). He is 5th most capped player in annals of hockey reaching 400 match milestone today(Dec 4,2017) in front of huge hockey fans in Kalinga Stadium.

Here are the statistical highlights of all 5 legends of international hockey:

Caps

Goals

Scored

Player

Country

Duration

OG

App

FIH/Continental

Gold Medals 

453

219

Teun de Nooijer

Netherlands

1994-2012

5

OG-2,WC-1,CT-6,EC-1

412

77

Dilip Tirkey

India

1995-2009

3

AG-1,AC-2

410

37

Waseem Ahmad

Pakistan

1996-2013

3

AG-1

401

10

Jeroen  Delmee

Netherlands

1994-2008

4

OG-2,WC-1,CT-6,EC-1

399*

113

Barry Middleton

England

2003-active

4

EC-1

 

*includes Great Britain

