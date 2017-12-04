By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium-Bhubaneswar)



Barry John Middleton (born Jan 12, 1984) has been playing since 2003 for England (254 caps) and Great Britain (145 caps).Barry was the captain when England won Euro Hockey Nations Cup (Amsterdam-2009).



Midfielder cum forward Barry has played 4 Olympics (2004, 08, 12, 16). He is 5th most capped player in annals of hockey reaching 400 match milestone today(Dec 4,2017) in front of huge hockey fans in Kalinga Stadium.



Here are the statistical highlights of all 5 legends of international hockey:

Caps Goals Scored Player Country Duration OG App FIH/Continental Gold Medals 453 219 Teun de Nooijer Netherlands 1994-2012 5 OG-2,WC-1,CT-6,EC-1 412 77 Dilip Tirkey India 1995-2009 3 AG-1,AC-2 410 37 Waseem Ahmad Pakistan 1996-2013 3 AG-1 401 10 Jeroen Delmee Netherlands 1994-2008 4 OG-2,WC-1,CT-6,EC-1 399* 113 Barry Middleton England 2003-active 4 EC-1

*includes Great Britain



