Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: It was a match that would have been expected of between the current Olympic champions Argentina and the European champions Netherlands. The nearly full Kalinga Stadium crowd witnessed a breathtakingly finale as Argentina came from behind, twice, to hold Netherlands 3-3.





Netherlands were handed a two-goal lead by Thierry Brinkman (12') and Valentin Verga (37') before losing that in the space of five minutes. Matias Rey (45') and Lucas Vila (50') scored through penalty corners to draw level in the second half. But Mirco Pruijser again restored the lead for the Orjanje before Gonzalo Peillat scored in the final 30 seconds to ensure his team ends on equal footing.



Brinkman scored the opener of the night after Verga began the move from the midfield and passed to Seve van Ass on his left. Van Ass then dodged a defender and then threaded the gap between two Argentine defenders for Brinkman to apply the final touches. Verga turned from provider to scorer in the second half when he slotted home from the top of the D.



Argentina were then a bit lucky two fire two goals and draw level. Both goals came via penalty corner but not before they failed to trap the ball cleanly. On the first occasion, it fell nearby after deflecting off the stick and Ignacio Ortiz got control to pass it to Agustin Mazzilli to his right whose shot from an angle went inside after Rey got the final touch. The next trap went farther but Juan Lopez pounced on the ball and pushed inside the D where Vila deflected it over the diving goalkeeper's head.



The comeback was complete and now the world no. 1 Argentina were looking for the winner. But it was the Dutch who once again went ahead with an opportunistic Pruijser tapping it in. Argentina desperately began their search for the equaliser and sent the crowd roaring with goal in the dying moments. Netherlands would rue missing six of their seven penalty corners while their opponents won't be too pleased with their own efforts despite managing to convert three out of seven.



Netherlands next face group topper Belgium while Argentina square off against Spain on Tuesday.



The Times of India