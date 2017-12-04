Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: After the high of stunning Netherlands, Spain came crashing down on Sunday as Belgium bossed over them in a one-sided contest of the Hockey World League Final to record their second consecutive win. With a 5-0 win, Belgium moved to the top of the standing in Pool A with six points from two games.





Loick Luypaert (38', 57', 59') scored a hat-trick while Florent van Aubel (3') and Cedric Charlier (58') scored one goal each. Belgium were simply unstoppable in the final quarter during which they scored three goals to add to their tally of two from the first three.



Defensive error saw Spain concede an early goal after Dorian Thiery was left free on the right flank with Belgium players flooding the other half. As a result, he played to captain Thimas Biels inside the D whose shot was blocked by Quico Cortes but Florent van Aubel did well to tap that inside to put his team 1-0 ahead in the third minute.



Belgium could have easily doubled their lead when Josep Romeu held the ball for too long inside Spain's half. And soon he was swarmed by Belgian forwards. Panicked, his back pass fell to Amaury Keusters after hitting an opposition forward. Kesuters was right in front of the goal and had all the time in world to strike that home but Cortes was well placed.



But just a goal behind, Spain were still in the game at the first half. But their captain Miguel Delas conceded shoved a Belgian forward from behind and ended up conceding a penalty corner. Loick Luypaert converted it to double the lead.



Spain dropped the intensity further allowing Belgium more chances to penetrate the circle. They conceded another penalty corner and Luypaert made no mistake. The fourth goal was a beauty with captain Thomas Briels feeding an excellent pass on the move after glancing there was space to his right, away from the Spain defenders and finding Cedric Charlier bang in front to put the ball in. By this time, Spain had surrendered and conceded an unnecessary penalty stroke. Belgium gave Luypaert a chance to score his third and he succeeded. Belgium had pumped three goals in three minutes.



Belgium next face Netherlands while Spain take on Argentina on Tuesday.



The Times of India