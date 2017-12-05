

Ali Campbell (USA) and Solomon Eccles (Trinidad & Tobago). Photo: Yan Huckendubler



The Pan American Hockey Federation is pleased to announce the 2017 Pan American Indoor Elite Teams.





Since 2007, Pan American Elite Teams have been named every two years to recognize the top players in Pan American competitions. For the first time this year, separate Indoor Elite teams have been named to give deserved exposure to the top indoor players, and to the indoor game itself.



Hockey specialists present at the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cups in Georgetown, Guyana, were consulted for the selection of this year’s Elite Teams.



The 2017 Men's Pan American Indoor Elite Team is led by charismatic Trinidadian captain Solomon ECCLES, who led his team to a spectacular Pan American title in Guyana. Three other members of the Trinidad & Tobago team that stayed unbeaten at the Pan American Cup earned a spot on the 12-man Elite roster: goal-keeper Ron ALEXANDER, Mickell PIERRE and Akim TOUSSAINT. Toussaint is the only player to be nominated on both the outdoor and indoor PAHF Elite Teams.



Pan American Cup finalists Argentina are rewarded with three nominations, including their captain Joaquin GONZALEZ and young sensation Juan ELEICEGUI, who dazzled opponents and spectators with his speed and skills. Bronze medallists Canada also received three nominations, with veterans Jonathan ROBERTS and Micah TEIXEIRA joined by youngster Gurtej DHALIWAL.



Two players of Guyana, host of the successful Indoor Pan American Cups, were also voted onto the 12-man roster, with Robert FRANCE and goal-keeper Medroy SCOTLAND.



Altogether, the 2017 Men’s Pan American Indoor Elite Team is made up of players from four different countries: Trinidad & Tobago (4), Argentina (3), Canada (3) and Guyana (2). The average age is just 28 years old.



The 2017 Women's Pan American Indoor Elite Team is headed by American sensation Ali CAMPBELL, top goal-scorer and Player of the Tournament at the Indoor Pan American Cup. She is joined by three teammates of the young USA team that stayed unbeaten in Guyana, earning for the first time a spot for their country in the incoming Indoor World Cup: Mary Beth BARHAM, goal-keeper Samantha CARLINO and Junior Player of the Tournament Sammy POPPER.



Silver medalists Argentina only lost by one late goal to the USA in the Final and are rewarded with the nomination of three players on the Elite roster, Luciana AGUDO, Carina GUZMAN and Maria NIMO. The Bronze Medal match between Uruguay and Canada was also a very close affair only decided by one goal, and two players of each team make their way onto the 12-woman squad, including goal-keeper of the Tournament Kathryn WILLIAMS (Canada).



Altogether, five countries are represented on the 2017 Women’s Pan American Indoor Elite Team: USA (4), Argentina (3), Uruguay (2), Canada (2) and Guyana (1). The average age is 24.8 years old.

2017 Pan American Indoor Elite Teams Men Women Ron ALEXANDER (GK) TTO Luciana AGUDO ARG Agustin CEBALLOS ARG Mary Beth BARHAM USA Gurtej DHALIWAL CAN Ali CAMPBELL [C] USA Solomon ECCLES [C] TTO Samantha CARLINO (GK) USA Juan ELEICEGUI ARG Marzana FIEDTKOU GUY Robert FRANCE GUY Carina GUZMAN ARG Joaquin GONZALEZ ARG Alison LEE CAN Mickell PIERRE TTO Camila de MARIA URU Jonathan ROBERTS CAN Maria NIMO ARG Medroy SCOTLAND (GK) GUY Sammy POPPER USA Micah TEIXEIRA CAN Maria Teresa VIANA ACHE URU Akim TOUSSAINT TTO Kathryn WILLIAMS (GK) CAN

Pan American Hockey Federation media release