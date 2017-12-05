by Helge Schütz





The chief administrator of the NSC Freddy Mwiya with the Namibian women's indoor hockey squad.



THE final 12-member squad to represent Namibia at the Indoor Women's World Cup in Berlin, Germany in February 2018 was named at the Namibia Sport Commission on Monday.





Four players were dropped from the 16-member squad that has been training and preparing under coach Erwin Handura for the past few months.



The unlucky players who missed the cut are Sonet Crous, Phia Gerber, Jerrica Bartlett and Jivanka Kruger, but they will be on stand-by as non travelling reserves.



The president of the Namibia Hockey Union, Marc Nel, however stressed that they still have a chance to make the team.



“Our executive committee is uncompromising about this. Should any player sustain an injury or not reach the required fitness level, she will immediately be replaced. At the 2011 World Cup we took an experienced player along who was injured, and in the end he only played for half a match, so that will not happen again,” he said.



Handura said he had to make some tough decisions before selecting his final squad.



“Sometimes you have to make some tough decisions in life and as a coach they can make or break you. But I have done that and I have the utmost faith in my team,” he said.



“I know the players and their parents will be disappointed, but you can't always get what you want and they must just work harder now,” he added.



According to Handura, it is a well balanced team, with a total of 180 caps at an average of 15 per player, while the average age is 24.



“After the 2011 World Cup most of our players retired, but now we have a young squad that can grow and develop and in three years time we will have an experienced side for the next World Cup qualifiers,” he said.



The most experienced player in the squad is captain Maggie Mengo who has 43 international caps, while other experienced players include the goalie Petro Stoffberg with 24 caps and Marcia Venter with 38 caps.



Other experienced members include Jocelle Deysel, Gillian Hermanus and Ina Louis, but it is mostly a young squad with several players still under 21 years of age.



They include Jeani Holz (17 years), Zani van Lill (18 years), Dure Boshoff (17 years) and the youngest member of the squad, Kiana Cormack who is only 16 years old.



Despite her youthful age, Cormack starred for KwaZulu Natal at the South African Inter Provincial Tournament last month where she finished as the second highest goal scorer at the tournament.



According to Handura the team recently completed an intensive training camp in Swakopmund where they were assisted by the Dutch national coach Marieke Dijkstra, who also arranged two training matches for Namibia against the national Dutch team at the end of January 2018.



Namibia, which is currently ranked 14th in the world, will be competing in a tough group at the World Cup, against Germany (ranked second in the world), the Czech Republic (third), Ukraine (seventh), Australia (eighth) and Russia (17th).



Handura, however said that world rankings would not deter them and that they are aiming to reach the quarterfinals.



“Our aim is to reach the quarterfinals. We only have to win two of our five group matches so its not that difficult,” he said.



The Namibian squad is as follows:



Maggie Mengo (captain), Petro Stoffberg, Jocelle Deysel, Marcia Venter, Sunelle Ludwig, Ina Louis, Gillian Hermanus, Dure Boshoff, Jeani Holz, Kiana Cormack, Zani van Lill and Berencia Diamond.



The team management consists of Marietta Stofberg who is the head of delegation; the team manager, Tersia Venter; the head coach Handura, the assistant coach DJ Strauss, the conditioning and mental coach Manuel Carballo, the video analyst Maryke Short, and the technical advisor Nils Hedwig.



The Namibian