Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: The sparkling start to the Hockey World League Final by the Indian team had raised hopes. By Monday night those hopes had taken a major dip after a technically superior Germany outclassed them with a sound 2-0 defeat. It was India' second defeat in three matches and with just one point to their name, finished fourth in their pool.





Coach Sjoerd Marijne had no qualms in admitting Germany were the much better team on display on the night but he somehow managed to take some positives out of the disappointing show. While the Indian team started well against Australia and England, on Monday they seemed a bit jittery. "We started a little bit nervous (tonight). We lost the ball too many times. Germany had most of the possession and played with a lot of discipline," Marijne said at the post match press conference.



He further added, "Technical skills weren't good enough. We didn't play from stick to stick. Germany put up a great example for us. The statistics, if you look at them, for both the teams were almost same but we need to make the conversions - shots and PCs."



He praised Germany saying they made India work hard to get the ball. "Compliments to Germany for the way they kept (possession) of the ball. We had to put a lot of energy to win the ball and sometimes it took us really long (to get the possession)."



As has been the case, the team has continued to create chances but the finishing needs more polishing. While against Australia, they were the aggressor and dictated the pace of the game from the opening minute, with Germany, they seem to struggle on the front. "We have to make the chances count. I was happy with the second half. We created opportunities but as I said, you have to execute them and if you see the last three matches, that's one of the big areas where we can improve," Sjoerd observed.



India's penalty corner woes continued as they didn't convert either of the four they won on the night including two as the match approached the end. Marijne said it was because the German rushers made life difficult for their drag-flickers who were in top form. "The PCs weren't bad; they (Germans) were running better. They made it very difficult for us to play the angles. For me it was important to keep fighting even when we were 0-2 behind and I am happy with that. We have to work really hard now. We will do much better in the coming matches," he said.



Captain Manpreet Singh said Indian team made several "unforced errors" and that the team relied on attacking on the counter more as it's one of their strengths. But Marijne differed saying his men need to correct that propensity and not just rely on reacting to what the opposition team is attempting to do.



"Something has to happen for us to start playing quicker. That's something we have to work on. One of the reasons is that in the beginning of the first half we made a lot of technical errors. It becomes difficult to get the rhythm back," he said.



The Times of India