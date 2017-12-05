Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: India's Hockey World League Final began with a bang but in their final league match, they disappointed to succumb to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Germany and finished last in their Pool B with just one point. Haner Martin (17') and Mats Grambusch (20') scored for the world no. 5 to seal their second win and the top spot with seven points on Monday.





Germany are a well-oiled defensive unit. On Monday, they not only showed why they are called so by staving off one Indian threat after another but also crashed through their opponents' defensive wall and made use of the limited opportunities to convert their chances and take a 2-0 lead by the time the half-time hooter went off.



The first goal came through penalty corner. It was the German captain Martin Haner who slung the flick to the right of Akash Chikte and crashed the Indian party to take lead right at the start of the second quarter in the 16th minute. Two minutes later, Mats Gramsbuch surprised everyone with a fierce forehand from just inside the D and India were unlucky as the ball crashed inside the cage after deflection from Birendra Lakra. The crowd which had been vocal all this while was brought to a stunning silence.



What kept them going was India's habit of hitting on the counter and they kept coming close to scoring with every move. Mandeep Singh's crushing shot was saved by Tobiar Walter who did it on multiple occasions later in the game. Gurjant Singh, who was off colour in the first two matches, showed exceptional skills and combined with SV Sunil to penetrate the German circle but his high shot was palmed away. He then won India their first penalty corner but Walter crouched low to block Rupinder Pal Singh's flick with his left hand.



As the game resumed after the change of ends, Indian influence grew on the proceedings with Sunil leading the charge from the right flank. But unlike their German counterparts, they failed to find any opening. They could have been another goal down when the ball bounced dangerously on the goal-line after a Germany penalty corner. They needed that sort of luck at the front too but the forwards failed to make the finishing moves count. They did get a penalty corner of their own and this time, Harmanpreet Singh attempted the drag-flick but his attempt was weak and was blocked by German rusher quite easily.



India, tried staging a comeback but either their execution wasn't right or the German defenders were too alert for their comfort. They continuously made rapid turnovers but couldn't convert. After putting the German forward under pressure, a high ball from Manpreet found Akashdeep open in front of the goal but Haner was quicker and trapped the high ball from reaching the Indian forward. They won two penalty corners in the final seconds but converted neither.



The Times of India