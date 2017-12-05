s2h team







India held the ball far less than their formidable rival, but had as many as attacks as Germany, revealing a strategy of relying on counters but the strategy despite working perfectly in terms of process, did not move the scoreboard, as it went down 0-2 today in the last pool match of the Bhubneswar Hockey World League Finals.





Striking two goals in the very start of second quarter, Germany posted their second win in three matches to top the pool. India pressed hard especially in the second half, getting 3 of their 4 penalty corners but could not beat the German citadel. First, captain Martin Haner sent the ball into cage on a grounder push off the first penalty corner in the 17th minute and three minutes later Mats Grahmbusch enlarged the lead to make the victory for sure.



On the other hand, flawless Indian defence conceded just a penalty corner when a push hit the jumping foot of Amit Rohidoss. German would convert it. This made the difference to the outcome. It broke the solid first quarter displayed by India. Captain Martin Haner sent a grounder that sped past the diving Indian goalie Akash Chikte in the 17th minute.



Three minutes later, Mats Grahbusch, who was later deservedly adjudged the Man of the Match, enhanced the lead.



India did not lack the will to infuse vigour and vitality. Indians almost held the upperhand in the 3rd and fourth quarters in terms of attack. Sweeperback Martin Harner's defence would not let in. Goalkeeper Tobias Walter was as usual at his best.



With two loses and a draw, India is at the bottom of the table which is topped by today's winner, Germany. Australia, which drew all its three matches, is third while England is sitting pretty at second.



Indian defence cracked to a well-oiled and precise German attack after first quarter. Within three minutes from the second quarter start, Germany's Haner converted its first penalty corner to silence the crowd.



Couple of minutes later, momentarily ball watching Indians were punished. Trapping a feed on top of the circle, Mats Grahambusch struck a force-packed forehand shot that got deflected from Indian goalie Akash Chikte for second goal (2-0).







It was anti-climax for Indian fortunes and its defence oriented strategy. India relied much time on defence, relying on counters. Yes, they countered a lot and had equal shots at goal. But the defence blinked in the early part of second quarter.



Indians were charged up now. Forwards Chinglensana Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh had their quota of attacks, but German goalie stood like a rock of Gibraltar.



Mandeep Singh's backhander towards cage had every trapping of a goal, but in a one to one situation goalie could block it.



India got its first penalty corner on a timely referral, but Rupinder Pal Singh's usual centre of the cage flick did not pose any danger.



India got two penalty corners in the last minute, but both Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh's efforts did not yield any fruit. Thus, all effort of SV Sunil, who had a great match, went in vain.



But India can look forward to the quarters with confidence, that is for sure



With two wins and a draw, Germany goes to the knockout heads held high. Said Man of the Match Mats Grahmbusch: Perfect Start. But its all zero now. Man of Match: Mats Grahmbusch



