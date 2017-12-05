

Middleton 400



14 years, 7 months and 28 days since his debut, Barry Middleton has reached the unprecedented landmark of making 400 international appearances.





The Great Britain and England legend and all-time leading cap maker notched up the figure in England’s 2-2 draw with Australia at the World League Finals, and tributes have been flooding in for the midfield maestro.



Middleton has consistently shown himself to be one of the very best players in the world netting 113 goals during his 400 appearances.



Speaking after reaching the landmark, Middleton said: "I'm incredibly proud. I'm still enjoying playing so much and I'm really relishing the opportunities with this group moving forward.



“When I do retire I will definitely look back on it more then and there are so many nice memories I’ve had along the way but for now my focus is always on the team and our tournaments.”



Barry has represented Great Britain at four Olympic Games, England at three World Cups and at eight European Championships and his reputation with his team mates and the Hockey world is unrivalled.



GB and England head coach Bobby Crutchley said: "He's made an incredible contribution to England and Great Britain hockey for 14 years and his attitude to his development and the growth of the team have been exemplary.



"He is a role model for any younger player and a fantastic example for any aspiring athlete to follow."



GB and England co-captain Ian Sloan commented: "400 international caps is outrageous! Barry is an incredible player and person and still has the same desire as a player getting their first cap."



England Hockey Board Media release