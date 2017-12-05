Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: In the final 25 seconds of the first match on Day 4 of Hockey World League Final, Australia were given not one two or three but four golden opportunities to beat England and finish the round-robin stage on a winning note. They squandered all of them as England held on for a 2-2 draw on Monday evening.





They got four penalty corners in the dying stages but Harry Gibson and England defenders were resolute to not let their opponents steal a last-gasp win. Liam Ansell (4') and Phil Roper (54') struck for England while Dylan Wotherspoon (33') and Blake Govers (41') were Australian goal-scorers.



In sports, an Australia v England contest is always a much-hyped affair. Currently, the two nations are engaged in a fierce Ashes series which is living up to its reputation. About 8300 kms from Adelaide Oval, where teams from the two countries are writing another chapter for their storied rivalry, a quiet but nevertheless interesting battle was underway between their hockey teams.



At the Kalinga Stadium, the build up to a Hockey World League final round-robin clash between Australia and England did not generate much hype yet the crowd and the press turned up in significant numbers. One could argue they were there for the second contest of the evening - India vs Germany - and rightly so but for a sports lover, this was a rare not-to-miss opportunity see Australia and England battle it out on the pink and blue pitch.



It was England who drew the first blood as Australia's propensity to leak early goals continued with Ansell receiving a good ball from David Goodfield from the backline and sounding the board get England in the lead at 1-0.



Australia had to wait till the change of ends before it could draw parity when a Brendan Creed failed to cleanly trap a high ball, allowing Mathew Swann to break free and pass it on to a diving Wotherspoon who pushed it past diving England defender and keeper.



The Kookaburras then snatched the lead by converting a penalty corner as Blake Govers did well to get the goal despite it not being a clean trap. The shot went right between 'keeper Goerge Pinner and Barry Middleton who was playing in his 400th game for England. Phil Roper then struck three minutes before the full time to score England's second.



Australia thus ended the group stage without a win with three consecutive draws while England recorded all three results - a loss, win and draw from their three matches respectively.



