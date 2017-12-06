Anwar Zuberi



KARACHI: The government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs 647.713 million for replacing six worn out synthetic hockey turfs across the country, besides installing one at a new venue by June 2020, Dawn has reliably learnt on Tuesday.





The worn out turfs will be replaced at the Pakistan Sports Board Complex, Islamabad, at the Faisalabad Hockey Stadium, POF Wah Hockey Stadium at Wah Cantt, Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium at Peshawar, Gen Musa Hockey Stadium in Quetta and Hockey Stadium Abottabad.



The National Hockey Stadium, Sialkot Garrison, will be commissioned as a new venue where the seventh turf would be laid.



Sources said the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) also plans to establish an academy at Sialkot Garrison.



A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting that took place between the PHF president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and the Minister for Planning Developement and Reform Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad.



The ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) will dole out the funds to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) who will implement the projects.



Sources said the government is serious for the revival of the national game at the grassroots level across the country. When installed, the facilities will help revive the game by initiating training programme, tapping the budding talent and engage youth in healthy activities.



Besides, the project include installation of equalastic layer (E-Layer), rehabilitation of sub-base, repair of drains covers, repair/replacement of fences, water sprinkling system etc.



Upon completion, these stadia will be operated and maintained by the respective district and provincial governments from their own resources, the sources added.



The PC-I was discussed in a meeting held on Aug 30 this year wherein it was decided that modified PC-I in the light of observations of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform will be prepared and submitted by Sept 18 for processing. The Ministry of IPC has now furnished the modified PC-I on Nov 24.



These PC- I were finally approved in the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting with the planning division on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz.



