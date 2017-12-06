

Central American Games (Hockey5s) - Managua



Second day at Conchita Palacios Sports facility. For the second time in a row, the teams from Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Panama made a great job to continue with the Central American Games Competition.





Costa Rica and Nicaragua men team faced each other this morning without any of them scoring in the first period. In the second half the Ticos scored their first goal before the Guatemala put the score 1-1, but unfortunately the referee canceled the goal. At the end of the game Costa Rica scored again, taking the victory 2-0 against the Nicaragua. Goals of Juan Navarro # 1 and Ricardo Acosta # 9.



The Costa Rican women's team faced El Salvador, finishing the first half with no goals. Both teams couldn’t score in the first half. In the second half, player # 20 Nohelia Mata scored the goal that would give the final result in favor of Costa Rica by 1- 0 over El Salvador.



Guatemala’s men team met Honduras. The first half was a very tight game. In the Second half # 32 Jose Villatoro from Guatemala opened the score . José Anzueto # 3,scored as well and gave Guatemala the advantage by two. Kevin Alvarado # 7 of Honduras narrowed the gap to 1-2 in the 27th minute. With no more minutes to play Player # 32 of Guatemala, scored the last goal of the match giving Guatemala a victory 3-1 over Honduras



Guatemala’s women team played against the locals, Nicaragua. In a resounding match the hosts scored 4 goals to seal the victory against their neighbors . Five minutes from the start, Player # 17 Judith Nicaragua opened the scoreboard, and just one minute into the second period Nicaragua's # 10, Maria Saravia put it 2-0. At 23 minutes Jayvelin Ramirez # 8 and Luisa Garcia # 2 at 26 minutes respectively, added for the 4-0 victory against Guatemala.



Nicaragua’s men team faced El Salvador in a match that left a balance of 2-2. After 3 minutes # 7 of Nicaragua Brass Tapia scored, but the joy was short-lived, in minute 5 his opponent tied the game. Once again the player # 7 of Nicaragua, Brass Tapia gave the advantage to his teams until they were again equaled after a good action of Mario Velasquez # 2 of El Salvador.



The match between Costa Rica and Panama women ended 0-0. Despite the efforts of both teams neither was able to make a difference.



In the afternoon Costa Rica men defeated Panama 2-0 with goals from # 10 Gabriel Orozco and # 12 Jose Serrano.



In last game of day 2 Honduras played against El Salvador men’s team. El Salvador was devastating. 6-0 victory over Honduras was completed with goals from: Kevyn Jimenez in the minutes 8, 9 and 30 with a hat-trick of, two goals by player # 9 Luis Mejia at 13 and 23 minutes and a goal from Jonathan Presa to the 21



Day 3 of men and women Central American Games will start Tomorrow from 8 in the morning.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release