Feroz Khan



BHUBANESHWAR: What comes to your mind when you think of Spain? Bull-fighting, La Tomatina, Flamenco, Sagrada Familia, Tapas, football? If you aren't too familiar with the Spanish culture, you can be forgiven for not making an association with any of those words barring football.





But what about field hockey? Still no? Again, no sweat.



Spain's men's hockey team has three silver and one bronze medal at the Olympics and two silver and a bronze from World Cups. They have twice won EuroHockey Championships and have also once claimed gold at the Champions Trophy apart from a couple silvers and three bronze medals. Their women's team has an Olympic gold, from the Barcelona Games in 1992. But as is with cricket and other sports in India, football and hockey in Spain are on two different levels.



This is the second time Spain's men's team is in India to participate in a major FIH event. In December 2016, they were in Lucknow for the men's junior world cup where they finished sixth, above Netherlands and England. While the result isn't much to gloat about, the team impressed. And there was one player who delighted with his deft skills as he dribbled and dodged past one player after another. In this day and age, when hockey has undergone a sea change and become less dependent on skills with the pace of the game quicker and sometimes impossible to track, the way this young European forward performed was heartening.



He quickly graduated to the next level, with the senior team, and now is currently with them in Bhubaneswar for the HWL Final. He had impressed everyone enough to be awarded with the Player of the Tournament trophy.



Meet Enrique Gonzalez, a shy 21-year-old with eyes full of dreams. He hails from Madrid, a hotbed of football. When younger, like everyone else in his town, he took a liking to football. Growing up, Gonzalez juggled between football and hockey.



So why hockey? His father played the sport at club level in Spain and after a discussion with him, Gonzales decided to take it up seriously. "As a young kid, I played a lot of football. My father played hockey professionally in Spanish League. He inspired me to take hockey. And when I turned 11, turned to hockey and now I playing for Spain today," he tells TOI Sports.



To sharpen his skills, Gonzalez joined Club de Campo, where he learned the tricks of the stick. Today, he is enjoying his time in India, soaking in an atmosphere he is not used to playing when in his home country or in other European competitions. "Hockey is not that big in my country. It is mostly played in Madrid and Barcelona. Barcelona is at the top of the pile when it comes to hockey in Spain. I think 13 of the 18 players in our team belong are from there. The difference is this crowd. There aren't many fans of the game in Spain," he says.



Gonzalez made a happy return to the country after scoring in Spain's 3-2 win over Netherlands in their HWL Final opener. "Happy to be back here. India is a great nation to play hockey. The crowd here is amazing. They make it quite an experience," he adds.



Gonzalez landed as one of the Spanish juniors with big dreams in India last year. By the time he was finished with the World Cup, he was a star. He got a feel of the stardom after returning home. "The reception was amazing. I was in my school that time, everywhere the reaction was good. Before the tournament, the coach told me that if I play well, I will win the prize (player of the tournament)," he says.



Before the high of last year's visit to India, Gonzalez was left heartbroken when at the last minute he was excluded from the team for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He still remembers the day his coach told him he wasn't taking the flight to Brazil. Gonzalez was crestfallen but then, another important assignment awaited him in December that year, captaining Spain at the Junior World Cup where he made a name for himself.



After impressing at a world stage, Gonzalez hopes to repeat the same performance with the senior team but admits playing hockey at this level is very different and difficult from the junior circuit.



Gonzalez is still in his early days but he has already set sights on what he wants from his career. He wants to win titles with Spain and aims to play club hockey in Netherlands in the next three years. "Right now, I am playing in Spain. When I am 24 or 25, I would love to play for a club in the country," he says.



Gonzalez is aware of the chinks in his game and has no hesitation in admitting what he needs to work on. "The weakest part is the midfield. I want to improve my game in the middle and try to dribble more and run with the ball," he says. Even though his father played an important role in Gonzalez's decision to choose hockey over football, he seems more influenced by Dutch hockey. In particularly, the pair of Robert Kepperman and Valentin Verga who are his sporting heroes.



Unlike other sports, hockey isn't a financially rewarding career for the majority. Professional players equip themselves with education for a career and life after their professional careers are over. Gonzalez is studying Business Administration and Management from Universidad Carlos III where he also plays hockey too, and like millions of his compatriots he loves football. "Real Madrid is my team. I think it will be difficult for them to win the league this season. But I am trying to remain positive," he says.



He believes the current Spanish team is "quite strong" and has one of the best goalkeepers (Quico Cortes) in the world. "The balance is really good. We have experience in Pao Quemarda, Sergio Enriques - they all advise me to remain calm. I always heed to their advice and try to play better," he says.



The Times of India