Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Germany were technically superior to India across fronts in their 2-0 win at the Hockey World League Final here on Monday. However, the style of Indian play and the way their defenders dealt with them also helped them finish the league stage on a high.





"The Indian defenders didn't come at us as hard as we expected," Germany coach Stefan Kermas said after the match. "We did have a lot of possession. But possession alone doesn't matter when you cannot score. Our defence was quite well, we defended all the penalty corners well. We always have to keep our eyes on what can we do better in the offense. We have a good mixture of man-on-man marking and high offensive zonal marking."



Kermas said the key to their success is finding the right balance between pace and accuracy. "The key to success is to find the right mixture of speed because it alone doesn't help. You have to be accurate with the passes too. We like the teams that play a little bit deeper. For us it proved beneficial the way Indians played today," he said.



Kermas felt that the team put up a much-improved performance than they did against Australia but admitted he was unhappy that they could not score a third goal. "We played better than in the game against Australia, used and created the space better and with good passing, always found a way to take the ball to the final quarter. We should have scored a third goal and it's something that I am not happy about but for sure we had a clear plan," he said.



Germany captain Martin Haner put up a brilliant performance and also scored the opening goal for his team. He said his relatively inexperienced team has grown in confidence in the three league matches and that they know have the self-belief to beat any team.



"Before the tournament we said the quarterfinals will be the most important game but as a team we are relatively inexperienced than others. We haven't played much together. Now we have a lot of self-confidence that we can beat any team in the tournament," Haner said.



The Times of India