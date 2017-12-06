Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Will India break Belgium’s winning streak?

Published on Wednesday, 06 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 19
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar)

Belgium beat India 4-3  in Johannesburg  Champions Challenge Cup (Dec  4,2011).to win the cup and secure entry in the elite zone Champions Trophy(Melbourne-2012). Tom Boon netted the goal 40 seconds before the hooter



Since then, the Red Lions have the upper hand against Indians. Belgium has won 12 out of 15 matches in last 6 years. Here are statistical highlights of India-Belgium in international hockey:

India versus Belgium at a glance

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

72

45

10

17

192

113

In HWL

3

0

0

3

1

7

In Bhubaneswar

1

1

0

0

4

2

Last Fifteen

15

3

0

12

19

34

Last  played: Boom Test Match; Aug 2017; lost 1-3

Last  win: Dusseldorf  invitation tourney; Jul 2017; 3-2

