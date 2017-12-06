By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar)



Belgium beat India 4-3 in Johannesburg Champions Challenge Cup (Dec 4,2011).to win the cup and secure entry in the elite zone Champions Trophy(Melbourne-2012). Tom Boon netted the goal 40 seconds before the hooter





Since then, the Red Lions have the upper hand against Indians. Belgium has won 12 out of 15 matches in last 6 years. Here are statistical highlights of India-Belgium in international hockey:



India versus Belgium at a glance

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 72 45 10 17 192 113 In HWL 3 0 0 3 1 7 In Bhubaneswar 1 1 0 0 4 2 Last Fifteen 15 3 0 12 19 34 Last played: Boom Test Match; Aug 2017; lost 1-3 Last win: Dusseldorf invitation tourney; Jul 2017; 3-2

Fieldhockey.com