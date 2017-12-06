Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras will face world number nine Spain in the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s World League Final in Bhubaneswar at 10.45pm AEDT on Wednesday live on Fox Sports.





World number two Australia finished third in Pool B with three draws and will meet the Spanish who ended Pool A ranked second with two wins.



Spain all but sealed second spot with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over world number one Argentina on Tuesday night. Belgium’s 3-0 win over the Netherlands in the later game confirmed their spot as Pool A winners and Spain as runners-up.



The Kookaburras drew 1-1 with India, 2-2 with Germany and 2-2 with England in their three pool matches.



Australia and Spain last met at the World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg in July with the Kookaburras winning both matches, including an 8-1 win in the third place match.



The winner of the Australia-Spain quarter-final will meet either Germany or the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Friday or Saturday.



Quarter-Finals:



Spain v Australia, 10.45pm AEDT Wednesday 6 December

Belgium v India, 1am AEDT Thursday 7 December

England v Argentina, 10.45pm AEDT Thursday 7 December

Germany v Netherlands, 1am AEDT Friday 8 December



*All matches will be televised on Fox Sports



Hockey Australia media release