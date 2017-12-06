Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: The Indian team's progression in the round-robin stage of the Hockey World League Final has been a curious affair. When a lot wasn't expected from them, they defied the logic and when they raised hopes, they again surprised. The Australia match, expected to be a test, was passed with flying colours - lighting start, sharp passes, resolute defence and exemplary counterattacks. They sent a message to the defending champions Australia and to the rest of the six teams - watch out. But, in the next two matches, they were back to their old self - poor passing, allowing the opposition to dictate the pace, defensive errors resulting in goals and poor finishing.





From the high of a draw, they progressed downwards to two terrible defeats. Had the format of the HWL Final been any different, they would have been watching the knockout stage from the comfort of their homes. But, since the tournament allows for all eight teams to move to the quarters, they are still very much in Bhubaneswar and even too some time out from their 'rest day' and watch Belgium destroy Netherlands from the stands on Tuesday night.



Sjoerd Marijne has continuously spoken about maintaining consistency. He has tried defending his team's performance even after woeful performance. He though admits they need to avoid defensive errors and work on converting their penalty corners - an area they have been found wanting against the top teams.



Belgium is not just one of the top teams, it is the team to beat this tournament. Their rampaging form has seen the likes of Spain Argentina (3-2), Spain (5-0) and Netherlands (3-0) surrender either meekly or after some fight. While India have fallen a step behind, they have raised the bar every game. And to think of, they are not going full throttle considering to conserve energies for the phase that matters.



Against Belgium, not only Marjine's men will be tested in all the departments. Rupinder Pal Singh and company will have to close out their captain Thomas Briels from creating opportunities in India's half for his forwards who have more often than not, found the target. India captain Manpreet Singh has been the lone shining light in the midfield but in the absence of help from others, he too cuts a sorry figure at times.



On Wednesday evening, they have one last chance to reignite the spark which they put on display on the opening night of the tournament failing which they will out of medal contention and will then be contesting to avoid a last place-finish.



The Times of India