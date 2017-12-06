s2h team



India will have to meet the mighty team in Bhubneswar. Only outfit to win all the matches in the Hockey World League Finals, the Red Lions tamed European Champions Netherlands to smithereens today in the last pool match by an astounding 3-0 score despite missing a stroke.





Only team not to score a victory in Bhubneswar viz India will play another crucial quarterfinal against the same Belgium, who dashed their hopes in Rio.



Failing to post a win over Canada in the last pool match - a win would have pitted them against Spain - India landed up against Belgium only to be banged.



On Wednesday India-Belgium quarters will be played 19.30 hrs IST after Australia-Spain match. On Thursday, the 3rd quarters will be between England and Argentina. The match of the day will be when Germany takes on traditional foe Netherlands after that.



Indian team came and watched the Belgium-Spain match, and must have got a bit of Belgium.



Like a well-oiled machine, Belgium left no room for the Dutch to dominate. The Belgians were so overwhelming that they got ten penalty corners and a stroke while the dutch exactly half of that minus stroke.



Loick Luypaert, already top scorer with four goals, added two more today through penalty corners. He could have easily made his second hattrick at this level had only he pushed the stroke that umpire Javed Sheikh of India awarded which withstood counter referral. However, Loick pushed it wide making the task of ultimate Man of the Match Bart van der easy.



Earlier in the penultimate pool match, Spain outwitted struggling Argentina.



Stick2Hockey.com