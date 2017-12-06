Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: In their three matches of the Hockey World League Final, Belgium have pumped in 11 goals, the most among the eight teams. Drag-flicker Loick Luypaert is the reason behind their prolific run, who has himself recorded six goals - the most by any player so far.





In the first game, he scored a goal in 3-2 win over Argentina and followed it up with a hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of Spain. Then on Tuesday, he scored twice against the Netherlands and missed out on yet another hat-trick when he missed a PC and then a penalty stroke.



While any player would be satisfied with the performance, Luypaert wanted to get the third goal saying he probably switched off a bit early. "Little bit disappointed with the stroke I missed. I think the pressure was already up (from us) after being 3-0 up. I switched off too soon, could have scored a couple more," he told TOI Sports after the match.



Calling Belgium a complete team who are performing like a well-oiled machine, Luypaert pointed out that defense is one area that his team has been superb with two cleans sheets from three matches. "Our defensive work has been top notch. We have really good goalies. We haven't given a lot of chances to our opponents with easy shot at the goal. Twice we have had zero goals against us. We are a cohesive unit. Our strikers have been sharp in this tournament. We are still going to work on it to get better. Our forwards are classy. They win us a lot of [penalty] corners. We are a complete team," the 26-year-old said.



Throwing light on their preparations for the HWL Final, Luypaert said, "We prepared little bit in Belgium and then little bit in European competition. We flew here (in India) a week early to acclimatise with the conditions."



He also said that the team is looking forward to play India on Wednesday. "We played them four years ago here in the same atmosphere. We lost that game. So we have something to play for after that game. I think it's an amazing experience to play in front of such crowd," he said.



The Times of India