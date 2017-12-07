Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2018 National Women’s Development Squad Confirmed

Published on Thursday, 07 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia (HA) today announces the National Women’s Development Squad for 2018.



The announcement comes after the release of the National Senior Women’s Squad on Tuesday, with two spots remaining available and to be determined following the Spain Test series in Perth in January.

National Development Squad players are decentralised but receive HA support and resources through the state institutes and NTC coaches.

Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “We’ve selected people who we think will help us develop a group that can win a medal in Tokyo.

“We want to make sure the Development Squad is about preparing people to be able to play for Australia.”

Laura Barden and Kate Hanna have been de-selected from the National Senior Women’s Squad and added to the Development Squad, while Lily Brazel, Savannah Fitzpatrick and Emily Hurtz were elevated to the Senior Squad on Tuesday.

WA’s Karri Sommerville has been added to the Development Squad after impressive performances at the 2017 Under-21 Championships and 2016 Junior World Cup.

Murphy Allendorf, Kyra Flynn, Greta Hayes and Sam Snow are omitted from the Development Squad. Jodie Kenny, Sophie Taylor, Naomi Evans, Anna Flanagan, Laura Gray and Roos Broek were added to the Development Squad in October and have been retained.

“There’s people who we want to give more of an opportunity to see where they are at coming into next year,” Gaudoin said.

The National Women’s Selection Panel have identified Barden, Kalindi Commerford, Hanna, Kenny, Ambrosia Malone and Mikaela Patterson as the players in contention for the final two spots.

Those six players will attend the Senior Squad’s January camp and be included in the Spain Test series.

“It’s important we give people the chance if they haven’t had enough of an opportunity,” Gaudoin said.

2018 National Women's Development Squad

Athlete (State)

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC)
Roos Broek (Melville, WA)
Kalindi Commerford (Canberra, ACT)
Naomi Evans (Canberra, ACT)
Anna Flanagan (Canberra, ACT)
Laura Gray (Goulburn, NSW) *Plays for ACT
Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW)
Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)
Ambrosia Malone (Molendinar, QLD)
Hayley Padget (Hurstbridge, VIC)
Mikaela Patterson (Blackbutt, NSW)
Meg Pearce (South Yarra, VIC)
Aleisha Power (Clackline, WA)
Teagan Richards (Biggera Waters, QLD)
Karri Sommerville (Kensington, WA)
Penny Squibb (Tambellup, WA)
Sophie Taylor (Camberwell, VIC)

Hockey Australia media release

