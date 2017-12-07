



The calendar year of 2017 has been one of ups and downs for the Hockeyroos as they kick started their new four year cycle on the back of Olympic disappointment in Rio.





After missing out on qualification to the Hockey World League Finals in July the Aussies bounced back in style to win the Oceania Cup and will hope to use this to build momentum heading into a huge 2018.



Like many international squads there has been a high turnover of players within the squad who enter the next four years together but, with a proud hockey history and passionate following, they will be confident of success and medals at the Commonwealth Games and Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup.



With Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in their pool along with Japan and Belgium there are some hot clashes in Pool B. Snap up your tickets to see them before it is too late here.



Nickname: Hockeyroos

Head Coach: Paul Gaudoin

Captain: Emily Smith

World Ranking: 4

World Cup wins: 2

Olympic wins: 3

Vitality #HWC2018 Pool D: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Belgium



The Hockeyroos are the third most successful nation in World Cup history with two gold, three silver and one bronze medal to their name. However their most recent trips to tournaments in London have seen them finish fifth at the London 2012 Olympics and fourth at the 2016 Champions Trophy.



Australia are led by captain and forward Emily Smith who has 187 caps to her name since making her debut in October 2011. She has scored 74 international goals in this time making her one to watch.



Goalkeeper Rachael Lynch is another experienced and world class campaigner in the Aussie squad. Lynch has made nearly 200 appearances and has a lot of history in the United Kingdom. She was the hero for Australia in their Commonwealth Games win in Glasgow as she made two saves in the shootout.



Lynch was also named the best goalkeeper of the World Cup in 2014 at the Hague and will hope to make another big impact at the event in London next summer.



The job of coach Paul Gaudoin will be to continue to rejuvenate this side heading into two major tournaments in 2018 but the side are showing signs of what it can do most notably in the Oceania Cup where they beat Papa New Guinea 23-0 on their way to defeating New Zealand in the final.



England Hockey Board Media release