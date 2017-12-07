Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

World XI hockey team to play in Lahore, Karachi

Published on Thursday, 07 December 2017
Abdul Ghaffar

A World XI hockey team will play two matches in Pakistan on January 12 and January 14, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad announced on Wednesday.



A World XI side comprising players from top international teams Argentina, Netherlands, Australia, Spain and Belgium will play its first match in Karachi on January 12 after arriving on January 10; while the second match will be played in Lahore on January 14, the official said.

Ahmad said that former greats from Pakistan and other countries will also be celebrated in a PHF Hall of Fame programme. The tour will also be taken as an opportunity to convince international players to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Hockey League.

Pakistan recently hosted a World XI side for cricket matches. The event was seen as an important step in the return of international sporting events to the country after an attack on a Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009 forced Pakistan to play 'home' matches first in England, and later the United Arab Emirates.

Dawn

