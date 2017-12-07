Arnab Lall Seal



BHUBANESWAR: One big concern about the hockey World Cup to be held in India next year is the participation of Pakistan. On Wednesday, Hockey India (HI) CEO Elena Norman said the Pakistan are welcome to take part in the mega event and two union ministries have already okayed their participation.





"We have already written to the ministry of youth affairs, home and defence, seeking permission for hosting the 16 teams, one of them being Pakistan, for the tournament. While two of them have already given their permission regarding the same, the other one is expected soon," she told reporters. "After that, it is up to Pakistan to proceed accordingly. There is a time limit and they have to fulfill all the requirements by then."



Talking about the Hockey India League, which has been shelved for now, Norman said the plan was to hold it in 2019. "We're planning to hold the Hockey India League at the end of 2019. As far as the number of teams is concerned, there will be either six or eight teams but it's not confirmed yet," she remarked.



Norman also allayed fears that the World Cup can be shifted from here. The seating capacity of Kalinga Stadium is being increased for the big event and Norman revealed even the pitches will be relaid. "It is expected that all constructions will be completed by the end of May. Then we will have two months to relay the pitches. So before monsoon, everything will be done," said the HI CEO.



The Times of India