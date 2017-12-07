Alicia Takeda







Day 3 of the women's and men's hockey competition at the Central American Games in Managua, with todays results Nicaragua & Guatemala at the top of the women’ standings and Guatemala as well in the top of the men’s standings.





The Central American Games in Managua Nicaragua, began on December 3rd and for the first time they incorporated Hockey 5 modality. With a colorful opening of bands and dances by young Nicaraguans, the Games were formally inaugurated.



The first three days faced the teams of men and women from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama. Honduras is participating only with its male team. Every day is a happy day in Managua, full of color, and young dancers entrenaining the audience between games.



With very hot days these countries have managed to compete for the fourth time at the regional level, working hard to get a place on the podium. It is also worth mentioning the enthusiasm of the national referees and technical officials who gain experience with each match. Tomorrow, December 7, from 9 o'clock in the morning the young athletes will fight for gold medal at the Conchita Palacios Stadium.



Alicia Takeda, experienced international technical officer told us: "As a Technical Delegate for the XI Central American Sports Games of Managua 2017, I congratulate the teams of Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and El Salvador, as well as the Pan American Hockey Federation, for the inclusion of our sport in these games with high relevance in the region.



It is my wish that with this atmosphere this becomes a competition that encourages the promotion of hockey and collaborates in the development of teams, referees and officials.



Even when the conditions are not ideal, I appreciate the great effort that the Organizing Committee and the Nicaraguan Hockey Federation have put, with much effort, to cover the technical requirements of hockey. Undoubtedly, great learning will have been obtained from this event.



Today, I am satisfied with what I have been able to witness and I hope that once the path is opened, people continue working on it.



It is an honor for me to be part of this event, making history in the Central American Hockey Region "



Soledad Iparraguirre, Olympic referee and now Referee Manager of of the Pan-American Hockey Federation, echoed the Technical Delegate congratulations and added: "As Referee Manager of this competition, I consider this event as a great opportunity for the region referees in order to continue their process of learning and growth, a task they have been carrying out with great commitment. The teams have worked hard to improve their level, and the referees also. We expect the tournament will end with very good results".



Tomorrow we will be looking forward for the final games. We will be expecting great games!!!



Pan American Hockey Federation media release