Feroz Khan



BHUBANESHWAR: It's an overwhelming experience meeting Australian hockey star Tristan Clemons, and not just because he is a world-class goalkeeper. In fact, professional hockey isn't his 'day job'. So, when not honing his skills as a goalkeeper on the field, Clemons is busy inside a laboratory, developing nanoparticle drug delivery systems for better treatment of various diseases, especially cancer.





But wait, that's just not it. Clemons is also a qualified marriage celebrant, motivational speaker and owns a business selling 'flap hats'. And he has done all of that before turning 30.



Science is a subject that came naturally to Clemons, who grew up on a farm and kept his parents busy with questions about the way things worked and why they worked in that manner. But as a teenager, he had other interests too and field hockey was at the top of the pile. He wasn't into books and preferred running with a hockey stick on the grass, hitting goals.



When he turned 16, Clemons came across nanotechnology while sifting through the pages of Job Guide, which fortunately his mother was more than happy to read to him. It was a new field and possibly with limited career opportunities but Clemons was hooked and as it turned out, he ended up as a Research Scientist at the University of Western Australia.



How does a full-time hockey player happen to be a scientist?



"I have always been interested in science. I grew up in a farm and always asked my parents how things work and wondering why things happen as they do. I have always been intrigued by that and that's probably why I got into science," Clemons tells TOI Sports on the sidelines of the 2017 Hockey World League Final.



The University of Western Australia describes Clemons as "a key member of the BioNano research team" and lists multifunctional nanoparticle synthesis, therapeutic delivery, disease treatment, wound healing and chemistry education research as his key researches. In 2015, he was one of 13 Australians selected to attend the prestigious annual Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings where Nobel Laureates and other scientists exchange ideas.



Currently, the 30-year-old is working on developing nanoparticles for the delivery of drugs which leave severe side effects. "My research now focusses on the delivery of drugs to try and reduce the side effects of different therapeutics," says Clemons. "So, to think about cancer treatment, for example - it has some very bad side effects. Your immune system is damaged, you can lose your hair, it's nauseous. And we are looking at ways to deliver that drug inside a nanoparticle and target it to the cancer cells. That's how we want to reduce the side effects and actually have better outcomes for patients."



The conversation steadily moves to his other passion, hockey - which happens to be his first love. Clemons was inspired by his older brother to play the sport. Interestingly, he started out as a field player and eventually became a goalkeeper as the prospect of becoming a hero was alluring.



"I grew up in a small country town called Bunbury in Western Australia. My older brother played hockey and follow in his footsteps. What was interesting is I sort of fell into goalkeeping. I started as a field player and just liked the opportunity to be in the goals and maybe change the game, become the hero by saving or become the villain by letting one in. I like that pressure and the opportunity to shine," Clemons recounts.



He feels the game has changed quite a bit since he picked up the hockey stick as a kid. "The game moves along very quickly now. The importance of penalty corner has come along a lot as well now with the drag-flick being so lethal. The game has sped up in general. The overheads (shots) becoming common nature, back-stick passing being common across all countries. That's what makes it (hockey) such an enticing product for live and viewing audience as well," says Clemons.



It's not Clemons' first time in India for a hockey competition. He was here when Australia triumphed in Raipur two years ago, and has played in the Hockey India League (HIL). Clemons feels that the tournament's rule to award two points for a field goal and one for a penalty corner has made the game more interesting. He suggests it should be implemented at the international level too.



"I really like playing in the HIL where you have two goals for a field goal and one for penalty corner. The reason why I like this is because if you are only leading by one goal late in the game, there's a chance to go for two points and win the game, instead of just trying to draw it. It has brought in some element of surprise," he says.



Goalkeeping in hockey is one of the toughest jobs, requiring you to be courageous enough to face a hard plastic ball racing towards you at over 120 km/hr. But for Clemons, that's not the most daring trait of a custodian. "The biggest thing for me is that I stay calm so that I can let my training takeover and play to my abilities" he says about his mindset during a game. "I think the bravest thing about goalkeeping is not worrying about the shots coming at you but to make the right decisions. Sometimes we have to come out and tackle or stay back at the goal - when to move or not to. Being brave enough to make those decisions in the tight spots during games is what makes it as courageous maybe."



The Australian team is going through a transitional phase. After a disappointing performance at the Rio Olympics, they are determined to re-establish themselves at the top of the pile of men's hockey. "After the Rio Olympics, we had a few retirements. We are in a new group with a new coach. There's a lot excitement. We are the world No 2 so we are not very far from the top. We are here to play the quarter-finals and try to win the world league and then we have the world cup next year here. The group that we have now can be expected to do that," says Clemons.



When he is not playing hockey or making it a better world to live for everyone in a lab in Perth, Clemons volunteers to teach students about the role science plays in the betterment of the world. What better role model could they ask for?



The Times of India