Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Stats Speak: Two giants Netherlands and Germany will play in the quarter finals today

Published on Thursday, 07 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar)    

Netherlands and Germany are top hockey nations since inception. Indian sub continent have ruled the game from Amsterdam (1928) to Los Angeles (1984) Olympics. However The Dutch and Germans have challenged India-Pakistan in that era too. Here are the statistics highlights of these two great teams:

Category

Germany

Netherlands

World Ranking

5

4

Head to head-Total

201

201

Wins

85

63

Drew

53

53

Goals Scored

437

392

In  World League(P-W-D-L)

3-1-1-1

3-1-1-1

In   Olympics-Gold Medals

4(1972,1992,2008,2012)

2(1996,2000)

In World Cup-Gold Medals

2(2002,2006)

3(1973,1990,1998)

In  Champions Trophy-GM

10(1986,87,88,91,92,95,97,2001,07,14)

8(1981,82,96,98,2000,02,03,06)

In  World League-Gold M.

0

1(2014)

Euro Hockey  Cup-Gold M.

8(1970,78,91,95,99,2003,11,13)

5(1983,87,2007,15,17)

Total FIH/Continental  GM

24

19


Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.