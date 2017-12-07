By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar)



Netherlands and Germany are top hockey nations since inception. Indian sub continent have ruled the game from Amsterdam (1928) to Los Angeles (1984) Olympics. However The Dutch and Germans have challenged India-Pakistan in that era too. Here are the statistics highlights of these two great teams:

Category Germany Netherlands World Ranking 5 4 Head to head-Total 201 201 Wins 85 63 Drew 53 53 Goals Scored 437 392 In World League(P-W-D-L) 3-1-1-1 3-1-1-1 In Olympics-Gold Medals 4(1972,1992,2008,2012) 2(1996,2000) In World Cup-Gold Medals 2(2002,2006) 3(1973,1990,1998) In Champions Trophy-GM 10(1986,87,88,91,92,95,97,2001,07,14) 8(1981,82,96,98,2000,02,03,06) In World League-Gold M. 0 1(2014) Euro Hockey Cup-Gold M. 8(1970,78,91,95,99,2003,11,13) 5(1983,87,2007,15,17) Total FIH/Continental GM 24 19



Fieldhockey.com