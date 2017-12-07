Stats Speak: Two giants Netherlands and Germany will play in the quarter finals today
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar)
Netherlands and Germany are top hockey nations since inception. Indian sub continent have ruled the game from Amsterdam (1928) to Los Angeles (1984) Olympics. However The Dutch and Germans have challenged India-Pakistan in that era too. Here are the statistics highlights of these two great teams:
|
Category
|
Germany
|
Netherlands
|
World Ranking
|
5
|
4
|
Head to head-Total
|
201
|
201
|
Wins
|
85
|
63
|
Drew
|
53
|
53
|
Goals Scored
|
437
|
392
|
In World League(P-W-D-L)
|
3-1-1-1
|
3-1-1-1
|
In Olympics-Gold Medals
|
4(1972,1992,2008,2012)
|
2(1996,2000)
|
In World Cup-Gold Medals
|
2(2002,2006)
|
3(1973,1990,1998)
|
In Champions Trophy-GM
|
10(1986,87,88,91,92,95,97,2001,07,14)
|
8(1981,82,96,98,2000,02,03,06)
|
In World League-Gold M.
|
0
|
1(2014)
|
Euro Hockey Cup-Gold M.
|
8(1970,78,91,95,99,2003,11,13)
|
5(1983,87,2007,15,17)
|
Total FIH/Continental GM
|
24
|
19
Fieldhockey.com