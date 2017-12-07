Indervir Grewal





Hayward Jeremy (32) of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Spain. PTI



Spain felt cheated out of a fair contest after a 4-1 loss at the hands of defending champions Australia in the first quarterfinal here today.





Four penalty corner strikes, including a brace for Blake Govers, helped Australia register what looks like a comprehensive win after falling behind in the 20th minute.



After an Australian goal was disallowed following a video referral, Marc Garcia put Spain ahead with a surprise goal against the run of play. But Jeremy Hayward equalised eight minutes later.



Despite Australia dominating possession, the match stayed on an even keel for the next 20 minutes. But three quick goals by Aaron Kleinschmidt (48th) and Govers (both in 50th minute) spelled the doom for Spain.



Spain, though, didn’t seem happy about some of the umpiring decisions and some of the players lost their cool. They got two green and one yellow card in the second half, which also hurt the team.



“We are not happy about the umpiring,” said Spain coach Frederic Soyez.



“At 1-1, the match was evenly placed. At that time, the penalty corner decisions hurt us. My team played a tough match,” the coach added.



‘Not happy with scheduling’

But what irked Soyez more was the scheduling of the matches. “We played yesterday, while Australia had a day’s rest. There is an issue with the scheduling,” Soyez said.



“Germany and England play four matches in seven days. We play four matches in five days,” he added about Spain having played their opener on December 2. Germany and England played there first matches on December 1 and play their quarterfinals on December 7.



The Tribune