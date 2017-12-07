s2h team



Defending champions Australia walked into the Kalinga Stadium today with two vital staring statistics. Firstly, they did not have a win in three matches. Secondly, they had a poor penalty corner performance, scoring only three goals out of 17. As if to reserve the best for the opportune moment, Australia posted first win, that too emphatically, using turn-around penalty corner prowess. Australia made use of four out of six penalty corners to set aside the initially dangerously looked Spain 4-1 in the first quarter finals of the Third Hockey World League Finals, all of them were held in India.





When Marc Garcia stylishly deflected a out of circle push to the right of Australian goalie in the 20th minute, it looked a tough battle is on card. This Spanish lead came after they successfully referred a goal award that was struck by youngster Sharp.



Having changed a goal awarded and then got a break away goal, Spain only spurred the Australians, whose forwards were consistent and proved a thorn in the flesh of veteran Pau Quemeda led defence.



Jeremy Haywards helped Australia level the score (1-1) in 28th minute. The decisive fourth quarter settled the issue who will make it the Bhunbneswar HWL semis. It was clearly Australia, who showed extraordinary prowess in the penalty corners, where they fared below par till then in the HWL Finals.



Younger of Grovers, Blake who was one of the youngest at the Rio Olympic hockey teams, struck a brace out of two successive penalty corners to douse the fire of Spain.



Fittingly, Blake Govers was declared Junior Player of the QF1 and Matt Dawson the Man of the Match.



