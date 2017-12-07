Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Belgium coach Shane McLeod said that Indian team looked a lot more determined on Wednesday and things didn't work out for them as they expected.





"This team has got an immense character. They are hard working athletes. They have desire, passion and they don't give up. The only time we lose game is when we run out of time. I felt like that a bit today and not a lot went our way. It's a great team to coach, very responsive and they always are going to fight back - whether one-goal down they're always going to fight," he told media after Belgium were knocked out of the Hockey World League Final by India in a shootout.



After they came back twice to draw level at 3-3, Belgium got two late penalty corners but wasted both and McLeod feels they should have sealed the game when they had the chance. "We did enough to give ourselves a chance to winning the game. It is always the little details that make the change. I don't think it [missing penalty corners] swung the momentum. I think we may have missed the opportunity of sealing the game," he said.



Belgium captain Thomas Briels said it was a hard-fought contest but the Indian were better tonight. "I think it was a really nice [match], especially for the Indian audience. We were 0-2 down, so we fought and got back into the game. We then got 2-3 down and then again got back. We even had a corner to win it. It was a good response from the team but India really played well - compact and counterattacked well which we already know. It was a hard game but on the day, India were better than us," Briels said.



McLeod said the Indian team performed as a unit and they looked determined to win the game. "It was quite a collective effort [from India]. The things which featured for India were that they were quite collective, disciplined to their task and the scoreline encouraged them to continue fighting. I saw a determined Indian side that did a good job," he observed.



The Times of India