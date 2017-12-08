

Hands up who has played 50 hockey games? 100? What about 500? Well Mark Tate from Cheshunt HC has recently played his incredible 1000th hockey game!





When we asked him how it felt to have played his 1000th game, he said it was a great ‘relief’ to have reached the milestone.



But rather than focus too much on his feat, the humble Mark insisted on paying tribute to those around him who have helped him enjoy the sport over the years.



“I want to say a big thank though you to all of those organisers who volunteer to run the East League that I play in and all the other leagues up and down the country. Without them Saturdays would be very different,” he said.



“I have so many fond memories from playing this sport over the years. The sheer number of friends I have made, some of them still very dear to me, through playing hockey. The camaraderie within the game as grass roots level still never ceases to amaze me."



Mark first got into hockey at school through a very enthusiastic teacher who encouraged him to take it up.



“Not much has changed in 40-odd years except that now I'm doing the lifts!” he said.



Well done Mark for this fantastic achievement!



England Hockey Board Media release