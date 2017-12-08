Field Hockey Canada announced today the resignation of Ian Rutledge. Ian was the Canada Women’s National Program Director and Head Coach since March of 2013. During this time, Rutledge was instrumental in reshaping the Women’s National Team high performance environment. Additionally, he dedicated himself to a NextGEN program established to lay the foundation for those athletes who will represent Canada in the future.





“There is never a great or easy time to step away from a program, especially one you care so much about,” said Rutledge. “On a personal level, the time is right to step away from the program and look to start the next chapter. Moving forward, new program leadership will have enough time to make an impact ahead of the 2020 Olympic Qualification cycle. Looking back, I have been honoured to work with the WNT athletes on a daily basis and have been impressed and inspired by their hard work and commitment to the cause. I will be their biggest fan moving forward and hope they continue to push themselves to be the best they can be. They are a special group and I am confident of their collective futures together. To all the players and the WNT staff, I thank you for your tireless efforts. My family and I have fond memories of our time in Canada and I have been proud to represent the Country, this program and the players.”



“We wish Ian the best in his future endeavours,” added Jeff Sauvé, CEO of Field Hockey Canada. “We are thankful to Ian for the positive impacts and successful contributions he has made to field hockey in Canada during his leadership role with the Women’s National Program.”



While in his leadership role, the Field Hockey Canada’s Women’s National Team had several achievements, including the first Pan American Games medal in 16 years (a bronze at the 2015 Games in Toronto). Also in 2015 the team finished second at the FIH World League Round 2. This followed winning Round 1 at a world record setting goal pace in Mexico. In 2013 the women took home the Pan American Cup bronze for the first time in nine years. More recent successes included a 1-1 draw with the #4 ranked Americans, breaking a 12-year losing streak against the USA. Canada recently defeated #12 India (3-1 on March 26, 2017), #9 Korea in April of 2016, and drew 1-1 with current #2 ranked England in May 2014.



Field Hockey Canada media release