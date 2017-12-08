By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Pahang Hockey Academy has produced the desired results since its formation in 2013.





The east coast team did well to win both the boys’ and girls’ 1MAS National Under-14 Hockey Cham­pionships in Kuala Lumpur last year.



They will be favourites to retain the double when the championships begin today.



A total of 15 teams will feature in the boys’ tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil while 13 teams will compete in the girls’ section at the Education Ministry Turf at Lembah Pantai.



The academy, formed by Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah four years ago at SMK Seberang Temerloh, has produced large pool of Under-14 and Under-18 boys’ and girls’ players.



“We have 80 boys and 70 girls in both the age categories. And we have capable and talented players to retain both the titles in the National Under-14 championships,” said Pahang Hockey Academy coach and the former international Mohd Sufian Mohd.



The Pahang boys’ team are gunning for their third title, having won it in 2014 and 2016.



The girls’ team are confident of capturing their second title.



The Pahang boys’ team have retained six players from last year’s side. They are defenders Muhammad Fazril Lokman and Muhammad Taufiq Hidayat Abdullah; midfielders Muhammad Al-Fahim Nail Norsham and Muhammad Alief Mukhles Mohd Afandi; and forwards Muhammad Fazrin Lokman and Muhammad Sirhan Rahim.



In the boys’ competition, Pahang are in Group A with Pahang, Melaka, Penang, Kelantan and Perlis. Group B comprises Johor, Perak, Selangor, Sarawak and Singapore.



Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kedah are in Group C.



Pahang will open their campaign against Kelantan today and Sufian is hopeful of an encouraging start.



In the girls’ competition, Group A consists of Pahang, Singapore, Kedah, Terengganu and Perlis while Group B has Melaka, Johor, Selangor and Sarawak. Group C comprises Penang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Negri Sembilan.



The top two teams from each category will qualify for the second round where they will be divided into two groups.



The group winners will meet in the final on Dec 16.



The Star of Malaysia