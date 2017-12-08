PETALING JAYA: Skipper Avtar Singh Pander netted a hattrick to lead his 10-man Police team to a thrilling 3-3 draw against last year’s joint champions Terengganu in their opening Group A match in the National Veterans Hockey Tournament at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru.





Police were not able to field a full team because some of their players were called up for official duty.



Even Avtar had to return to Kuala Lumpur after the match against Terengganu for an important meeting.



He is expected back today.



The 59-year-old Police Superintendent was on target in the 12th, 18th and 35th minutes to deny Terengganu full points.



Former international Chairil Anwar Aziz twice gave Terengganu the lead – in the second and 13th minutes – while Shahrudin Mohd Yusof netted their third in the 24th minute.



There was also disappointment for last year’s joint champions Pahang, who slumped to a 2-1 loss to Perak in Group B.



Perak led through a Avtar Singh goal in the fifth minute, but Pahang equalised through Sunil Prasad (31st).



Perak got the winner through N. Kasevan with a field goal.



Selangor, meanwhile, grabbed two wins in Group B – beating Negri Sembilan 2-1 in the morning and outplaying Armed Forces 3-1 in the evening.



Hosts Johor thrashed Perlis 4-1.



Khairuddin Mohd Ghani (seventh, 21st minutes), T. Manjit Singh (eighth) and Karim Makpol (38th) got the goals for Johor while Izzat Abdullah (19th) replied for Perlis.



The Star of Malaysia