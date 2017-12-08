

Celebrations at the 2016 PSi event in Cape Town



Pro Series Indoor (PSi) is set to revolutionise indoor hockey in Ireland in the new year with the introduction of their groundbreaking format to the country following 11 years of epic events in South Africa.





The competition will see eight regionally-based “franchise” clubs formed around the country. Each region will run local indoor leagues at four different age groups – fifth class, sixth class, first year and Under-15 – between late March and mid-May.



From these leagues, clubs select one or two teams per age group to represent them at the PSi Nationals, the jewel in the crown of the season, creating a special hockey-party atmosphere.



Nationals is a three day spectacular of competitive indoor hockey, fun and entertainment at Gormanston Park Indoor Centre in north Dublin with over 200 matches, evening parties and a star-studded All-Star game.



Global superstars Jamie Dwyer, Benni Wess, Timo Wess, Teun Rohof and Moritz Fürste will line out in a top quality All-Star team to take on a combination of Irish and European players in two high octane battles.



2015 Indoor World Cup winning captain Robert Tigges has played in the All-Star game for the past three years. He is looking forward to this new chapter in the PSI history as it spreads its wings beyond South Africa for the first time.



“PSi is the most amazing experience to have with indoor hockey as a kid. Nowhere in the world will you find something like this,” Tigges said of PSi. “With a combination of competitive hockey, fun and entertainment, this experience will blow your mind and it certainly blew my mind three years ago.”



Miles Warren has been instrumental in bringing PSi to Ireland and he says it can raise the bar for the sport in the country.



“Indoor hockey is such an exciting, fast-paced sport that improves and develops players skill levels beyond measure. When you add the vibrant, fun and party atmosphere that PSi brings to the game, it’s a winning formula for children and parents alike. We can’t wait to introduce PSi to the Irish sporting community.”



PSi founder Simon Martin adds: “Since 2006, Pro Series Indoor commonly known as PSi has created an indoor hockey revolution in Southern Africa, bringing together over 10,000 hockey players. Most importantly it has captivated the hearts and souls of thousands of young aspiring hockey players and grown their love for the game.



“At our Nationals event, we bring colours, music, vibe and excitement to elevate the profile of hockey and make it a memorable experience. We not only focus on the importance of developing your hockey but we create an environment where friendships are formed and camaraderie is built amongst the PSi clubs.

Join us, let’s create something special for us all!



Already signed up are Wicklow Wasps, Kildare Swans, South Dublin Vikings, Limerick Lions, Kilkenny Cats and Belfast Bears while Cork Ravens and North Dublin Knights also in position to start a club.



** To find out more about PSI Hockey, dates and how to sign up as a player to take part in the event, go to: http://www.psihockey.ie







Also keep an eye on The Hook in the coming days for further information about PSi and how you can get involved!



The Hook