Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Germany might have won the shootout against Netherlands to enter the semi-final of the Hockey World League Final but both their captain and coach have admitted they did not play their best game tonight.





"Our aim is to win the tournament but there are too many good teams here. We have to play better than today. I think in the second half we gave too many chances and [penalty] corners. They missed but we did too. We need to improve for the semi-finals," Germany captain Martin Haner said after the match.



Talking about the game, Haner said, "It was quite an intense game. They were up and then we were up and with 24 seconds left, we conceded the goal. We were good in the shootout. So, at the end, we are happy to be through to the semis."



Germany have a day to recover from this energy-sapping contest and prepare themselves for Australia, a team that will make them pay dearly if they repeat the mistakes they committed against Netherlands.



"We didn't play our best hockey [tonight] - not as good as against the Indians," Germany coach Stefan Kermas said. "The mixture between strategical building up and the running up to the opponent's D wasn't good. We have to improve for the semis. Australia are more physical than the Dutch and if we are losing too many balls like today in the offensive area then we will get counterattacked."



Shedding more light on his team's weak areas, Kermas observed Germany were a bit fortunate to escape with a win. "We had problems with pressing in the first half, there was a little problem with setup and we couldn't put pressure on them. We are lucky that we are through," he said.



He further added, "The physical movement, body language and the will to win was quite good but there are a lot of tiny things that can improve."



After tonight's contest, the semi-finals lineups are complete. In the first semi-final, host India lock horns with Olympic champion Argentina after Netherlands face England in losing quarterfinalists match on Friday. Then on Saturday, Germany take on Australia in the second semi-final after losing quarterfinalists contest between Belgium and Spain.



