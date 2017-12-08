

Ben Somerford







Kookaburras coach Colin Batch says Saturday night’s (local time) FIH Men’s Hockey World League semi-final against Germany is all about performing under pressure.





Batch was delighted with the Kookaburras’ come-from-behind 4-1 win over Spain in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, stating Australia in the past hadn’t handled such occasions well.



“We’re really pleased that we could come back from 1-0 down,” he said.



“Second half we got on top but it took a lot of time.



“We had been speaking about that during the tournament. Australia in the past haven’t handled those situations all that well.”



Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles spoke about winning the big games after the Spain victory and Batch reiterated that sentiment looking ahead to the semi-final.



“It’s about performing under pressure,” Batch said.



“We came here to learn a lot. We wanted to play against the European teams because we don’t always get that opportunity, particularly in Australia.



“That was first and foremost to assess our players under those conditions. World League Four tournament is very difficult and we wanted to see how we’d cope under those conditions.”



The two sides met in the pool phase drawing 2-2. Australia had won the two previous encounters between the sides, 4-3 at last year’s Champions Trophy and 4-1 in the 2015 World League Final quarters.



Germany’s last win over the Kookaburras coincidentally occurred in Bhubaneswar 3-2 at the 2014 Champions Trophy.



Australia will play Germany at 1am (AEDT) on Sunday live on Fox Sports. The match will be Jeremy Hayward’s 100th game for the Kookaburras.



