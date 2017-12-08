Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras will face world number five Germany in the semi-finals of the FIH Men’s World League Final in Bhubaneswar at 1am AEDT on Sunday live on Fox Sports.





World number two Australia defeated Spain 4-1 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the final four after three draws in the pool phase.



Germany clinched their spot in the semi-finals after a thrilling 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands after a 3-3 draw on Thursday night.



Australia, who are the reigning World League champions, and Germany met earlier in the tournament in Pool B drawing 2-2 on Saturday night.



The winner of the Australia-Germany semi-final will meet either Rio Olympics gold medalists Argentina or hosts India in the final from 1am AEDT on Monday.



The loser will play in the third place match from 10.45pm AEDT on Sunday.



Semi-Finals:



Argentina v India, 1am AEDT Saturday 9 December

Australia v Germany, 1am AEDT Sunday 10 December



*All matches will be televised on Fox Sports



Hockey Australia media release