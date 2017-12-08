s2h team







Argentina is hockey world’s real giant killer. Rio marked the epitome of it. With a Belgium thriller in Bhubaneswar, India is emerging one. Its interesting today therefore the both emerging world powers will try to settle out, albeit temporarily, who will carry forward the tag of Giant Killer.





The perennial Pan American Champions can upset any team any day. One thing they hate is knowing rival team’s reputation. They don’t care about it. They don’t want to know about it. They just go out and tear a rival, and then let people rave and rant how a team’s reputation had gone for a six.



Indians cannot forget Argentina of what stuff they are made of. They have been a thorn in their flesh even when ruled the roost on the global stage. But the Argentinean bug used to bite them often.



The same is true of Pakistan which sought to emerge powerful in the 90s and 2000s. One team that would often prickle their pride will always be the same Argentinean.



India won the World Cup 42 summers ago. But lost to Argentina 1-2 on its way. Only team that had beaten title winning Ajit Pal Singh’s India was none other than Argentina.



India took revenge in Rio. Only bend in the Argentina’s Cinderella kind of rise to fame Rio is their loss to India.



The Argentinean victory in 1975 and India’s in 2014 now merit nothing more than a sub-text of an epic. These are in nobody’s mind. Nobody cares about it.



Its Argentina – who sets standard on many aspects of the game of field hockey including fitness, and inventing drag flick -- has been a fighting outfit. They just go out and seek outright success. Rio is fresh in everybody’s mind.



After stopping Australia in London Champions Trophy, India too felt what it looks like a giant killer.



It carried the trait in Bhubaneswar.



Now the news is if India beats a strong team. The news also is if Argentina loses a match. That is the reputation that Argentina has got now due to Rio. They are now World No.1 team. Argentina did not seem to go by contour in Bhubaneswar till yesterday. When it mattered, they regained their form. They beat England comprehensively though the 3-2 scoreboard seems flattering to the failing side.



Both India and Argentina, who started slowly came into their killing act in the quarters.



That the both teams will fight it out seeking a slot for the final is interesting. It’s a mouth watering feat that await the world hockey today.



In 2015 HWL Finals in Raipur, India, India won bronze, a medal in top FIH tournament after 1982. However, the start was not that good. What else, Argentina stumbled them in the very first match (0-3). India therefore has a team that can challenge them today even as full stands will stand by them.



India-Argentina in recent times

7.12.2014: Bhubneswar: India lost 2-4

27.11.2015: Raipur. India lost 0-3.

2.7.2016: Valencia: Drew 3-3

9.8.2016: Rio: India won 2-1



Stick2Hockey.com