Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Argentina held off late England charge to record a 3-2 win in the Hockey World League Final on Thursday and booked a semi-final date with host India on Friday. Lucas Vila (21'), Matias Pardes (29') and Juan Gilardi (34') scored for the Olympic champions while David Condon (29') and Adam Dixon (60') scored for England in the quarter-finals.





England were the more aggressive of the two teams after the match began and made more circle entries but Argentina had their defence sorted and did not allow any opening. There was hardly any space. When England ventured inside with promising moves, the defenders were ready. Even England were decent at the back end. The first quarter ended goalless.



But Argentina made it count when Lucas Vila got deflection of a free hit in England's circle to get the ball in and put his team ahead. Juan Lopez took the free-hit and Adam Dixon lifted his left leg to allow that ball to pass through and Vila, playing in his 200th match, pounced on the chance.



England immediately responded with Sam Ward's cross from the left flank but the attackers found it hard to get through the defenders. Then captain Matias Pardes received a high ball near the England circle after it was deflected off Barry Middleton. He beat Liam Sanford and then from an acute angle, reverse hit the ball through the legs of George Pinner to double the lead.



Middleton then shot one inside the Argentine D and the ball this time fell to David Condon after being deflected off Pardes. Condon controlled the ball, turned around and thumped the ball past Juan Vivaldi to cut down the lead to just one goal. Argentina did refer the goal but it was unsuccessful.



Four minutes into the second half, England conceded a penalty stroke which Argentina happily converted to make it 3-1. Vilas was brought down by Harry Gibson who replaced Pinner at the goalmouth for England and the umpire awarded a penalty stroke. Juan Gilardi flicked the ball to the right of the goalie as the Englishman moved the wrong way. Credit to Agustin Mazzillli whose stunning move set Vilas free as he went past the goalkeeper before getting the penalty stroke.



England pressed hard towards the end. They were not playing with a goalkeeper in the final few minutes. Got five penalty corners - two of them back to back, unfortunately converted none. But with 16 seconds to go, Lucas Rossi deflected a cross from Dixon into his own goal to make it 3-2. And with the hooter going off, England unsuccessfully referred for a penalty corner to exit medal contention.



The Times of India