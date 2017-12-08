

I’ve done it! Argentina’s Lucas Vila, second from right, celebrates after scoring against England. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



Olympic champion Argentina stepped up its game to prove there was more to it than just the ability to score off penalty corners, edging past England 3-2 in the third quarterfinal of the tournament here on Thursday.





Argentina did not earn a single penalty corner, had less possession and far fewer entries, but made the ones they had count.



Lucas Vila and Matias Paredes struck from acute angles, taking advantage of defensive lapses while Juan Gilardi converted a penalty stroke after Vila was brought down inside the striking circle even though it looked like the Argentine striker had stumbled after stepping on England goalkeeper Harry Gibson's arm.



England tried to fight back but with every passing minute, it became more desperate and rough, trying to find a way past the Argentine defence that didn't yield.



Adam Dixon managed one in the last seconds of the game but it wasn't enough.



First time entry



In the day's other game, Germany beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a shoot-out, after the teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time, to advance to the semifinals of the tournament for the first time.



Mirco Pruijser struck the equaliser and his second goal of the match 25 seconds from time for the Dutch just as the Germans looked set to advance easily.



While Argentina's reward for its win would be a match-up against a buoyant India, Germany will take on defending champion Australia — which finally hit its straps in the previous game — in the other semifinal.



The results (quarterfinals):



Argentina 3 (Lucas Vila, Matias Paredes, Juan Gilardi) bt England 2 (David Condon, Adam Dixon); Germany 3 (Julius Meyer, Florian Fuchs, Constantin Staib) bt the Netherlands 3 (Mirco Pruijser 2, Bjorn Kellerman) in shootout.



The Hindu