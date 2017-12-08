

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Germany defeated European champions the Netherlands in the last of the Hockey World League quarter-final matches but needed a shoot-out to do so as the team that finished fourth in Pool A produced their best performance of the competition.





Julius Meyer gave Germany the lead with a thumping strike in the 12th minute, but it was the Netherlands who went into half time thanks to two second quarter goals from Mirco Pruijser and Bjorn Kellerman, the latter being created thanks to a wonderful run and spin from Rotterdam’s Seve van Ass.



Die Honamas reclaimed the lead thanks to a backhand effort from Constantin Staib, who netted seconds after Netherlands player Tristan Alegra was shown a yellow card.



It was a lead Germany held until 25 seconds from the end of the match, with Pruijser scoring a dramatic equaliser from close range to force a shoot-out. Billy Bakker and Robbert Kemperman both failed to convert their chances, and despite an early miss from Florian Fuchs, Germany won the shoot-out 4-3 with Christopher Rühr scoring the decisive goal.



“It was really tough, and the Dutch played at the top level”, said HC Bloemendaal’s Florian Fuchs after the match. “We defended really well in the first half but it slipped away in the second half. It was a great match for the spectators.”



The Germans were the only side who finished in the top two of their group to advance to the semi-finals as England bowed out to Argentina.



Mannheimer HC’s Lucas Vila and Matias Paredes made it 2-0 before David Condon got one back but Los Leones were comfortable from the moment Juan Gilardi put them 3-1 ahead. Adam Dixon got one back in the final minute but they must now play in the seventh to eighth place classification match on Friday.



“It is an honour to be a part of this team and to play 200 games in this shirt, representing Argentina, is like a dream”, said influential attacker Vila after the match, before looking ahead to the semi-final clash against home favourites India.



“It is going to be tough. We watched India’s match (against Belgium) yesterday and they go really direct to goal, they want to score every time. We need to be smart to their counters, and we have to use our penalty corner more, which could be the key.”



Argentina are back out, also, within a day against a rested Indian side for their semi-final on Friday evening.



Euro Hockey League media release