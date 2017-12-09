By Scott Gelman





Head coach Missy Meharg and assistant coach Katie Bam observe gameplay from the sideline during Maryland's 3-0 win against Michigan State on Oct. 29, 2017. (Marquise McKine/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg praised her staff throughout the team's NCAA tournament run, highlighting her assistants' role in transforming the Terps' season. Now, the group has received national recognition.





Meharg and her staff were named the NFHCA's Coaching Staff of the Year for the Mid-Atlantic region Thursday, the team announced in a release.



While Meharg completed her 30th season leading the Terps, two of her three assistants were hired within the last year. Katie Bam was hired in January, and Marvin Bam joined the program this past summer.



Volunteer assistant coach Stephanie Fee joined the program in 2016. All three of Meharg's assistants are Olympians.



The Terps reached the NCAA championship game despite five regular season losses, including a stretch during which the team dropped three of four contests at the end of September.



Maryland ended the year with 16 wins and carried a six-game winning streak into the Big Ten tournament. The Terps, who entered the season ranked No. 6, earned wins against nine ranked teams.



