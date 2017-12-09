KUALA LUMPUR: The Pahang boys’ and girls’ teams, both defending champions, got off to flying starts in the 1MAS National Under-14 Hockey Championships.





The boys chalked up a convincing 4-1 win over Kelantan in Group A at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. The girls did even better by thrashing Perlis 5-0 in Group A at the Education Ministry Turf.



Pahang skipper Muhammad Fazril Lokman netted two penalty corners in the eighth and 18th minutes, before his twin brother Muhammad Fazrin scored the third goal in the 24th minute.



Kelantan managed to reduce the deficit with a field goal through Muhamad Luqman Fauzi in the 35th minute.



Muhammad Sirhan Abdul Rahim completed the rout with a field attempt in the 46th minute.



Pahang coach Mohd Sufian Mohamed, however, was not pleased with his team’s performance despite collecting full points.



“My boys did not play to their true form. They played a slow game.



“We need to buck up for our second match against Melaka tomorrow.



“Our mission is to collect full points in all four group matches,” said the former international.



Pahang, who are gunning for their third title, will play their third group match against Perlis tomorrow and they complete their group fixtures against Penang on Monday.



Melaka, meanwhile, lost 3-1 to Penang.



Muhamad Ikram Maznan gave Penang the lead in the 22nd minute but a minute later, Muhamad Elly Iskandar Ahmad equalised for Melaka.



Penang regained the lead through Jayrish Shaffin Jamalsafri in the 26th minute before Muhammad Aliff Aqharni Yuzaidi netted the third goal for Penang.



In the girls’ competition, Che Wan Nuraisyah Che Wan Mohd Zahari (10th, 47th) and J. Thibatharshini (13th, 33rd) each scored a brace for Pahang against Perlis.



Zawiatulakma Hartomo netted the other goal for the East Coast team in the 25th minute.



Pahang girls’ coach Mohamad Sabri Mohamad was pleased with his team’s performance.



“Terengganu did not feature in the tournament last year. So we’re not sure of their strength but we are not going to take any team lightly,” said Sabri.



RESULTS



BOYS



Group A: Pahang 4 Kelantan 1, Melaka 1 Penang 3

Group B: Johor 3 Sarawak 0, Perak 3 Selangor 1

Group C: K. Lumpur 2 Terengganu 2, Sabah 1 N. Sembilan 0.



GIRLS



Group A: Pahang 5 Perlis 0, Singapore 1 Kedah 1

Group B: Johor 1 Selangor 1

Group C: Penang 3 N. Sembilan 1, Perak 0 Kuala Lumpur 0.



TODAY’S FIXTURES



BOYS



Group A: Perlis vs Penang (5.30pm), Pahang vs Melaka (7pm)

Group B: Singapore vs Selangor (7am), Johor vs Perak (8.30am)

Group C: Kedah vs N. Sembilan (10am), K. Lumpur vs Sabah (4pm)



(Matches at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil)



GIRLS



Group A: Perlis vs Singapore (4.30pm), Pahang vs Terengganu (6pm)

Group B: Melaka vs Sarawak (7.30am),

Group C: Penang vs Perak (9am), K. Lumpur vs N. Sembilan (3pm)



