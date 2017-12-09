JOHOR BARU: Hosts Johor defeated Police 3-2 in their final Group A match to reach their first-ever semi final in the national veterans’ hockey tournament at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru.





In a do-or-die battle yesterday, Johor needed to win after a demoralising 3-1 defeat at the hands of last year’s joint champions Terengganu in the morning. .



They responded to the challenge by digging into their reserves to edge Police for a place in the last four. Johor will meet Perak in the semi-finals.



Johor fell behind after only 10 minutes when Zulkifli Mohd Zain found the target with a field goal.



The hosts recovered to score thrice in a seven-minute spell, starting in the 12th minute with K. Tharmalingam via a field attempt. Norzaidin Mohd Noor put Johor 2-1 up with another field goal before Keshmahinder Singh converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute.



Police pulled one back in the 33rd minute through Muraaly Rama Naidu but Johor held on to prevail.



“We have achieved our first target of reaching the semi-finals. This is where the battle begins. The semi-final will be a different ball game as we must have a strategy against Perak. The players must also have the will to win,” said Johor coach Gurmit Singh, a former national assistant coach.



A disappointed Police coach Zulkairi Ariffin said: “We played below par against Johor. But I’m still proud of my players who had a good tournament.”



The other semi-final will see last year’s joint champions Pahang, the Group B runners-up, take on Group A champions Terengganu.



Pahang held Armed Forces to a 2-2 draw to pip them to a place in the last four in their final Group B match.



Pahang struck with two quick field goals through Nasir Abdul Aziz (24th) and Ashri Muda (27th) after Mohd Noor Said gave Armed Forces the lead in the eighth minute.



Kamarudin Misman scored Forces’ second goal in the 34th minute off a penalty corner.



RESULTS



Group A: Terengganu 3 Johor 1, Police 3 Perlis 1, Johor 3 Police 2.

Group B: Pahang 4 Selangor 0, Perak 2 N. Sembilan 1, A. Forces 6 N. Sembilan 1, Perak 1 Selangor 0, Pahang 2 A. Forces 2.



TODAY’S FIXTURES



Johor vs Perak (Pitch 1) 8am

Terengganu vs Pahang (Pitch 2) 8am

(Both matches at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium)



The Star of Malaysia