By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Amos Barkibir (left) celebrates his goal with Calvins Kanu during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Parkroad Badgers on November 19, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |



After seeing their 21-match unbeaten run end last weekend, leaders Kenya Police will be looking to get back to winning ways with two crucial wins this weekend.





They take on third-placed Greensharks Sunday evening at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi before playing bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) on Jamhuri Day.



Victory in both matches should move them to touching distance of their first title since 2013.



At the end of the table, bottom placed TUK take on champions Strathmore University Saturday in a must-win encounter, while Western Jaguars, beaming with confidence after defeating Police, will be in Nairobi for two key fixtures as they bid to move away from the relegation zone.



In the women’s Premier League, Amira Sailors’ chase for a top-two finish will see them take on Vkinings Sunday at City Park.



Greensharks coach Ben Owaga will have taken note at hoe Jaguars frustrated Police, before finally nicking a late goal for the three points.



“No one saw that (Police loss to Western Jaguars) coming considering how they (Police) have been in good form. It gives us confidence that we can beat them and we will aim to capitalise on their weaknesses,” Owaga said.



Sharks, who are 12 points behind Police, have a mathematical chance of winning title but defeat or even a draw will end their dreams of a maiden title. Owaga will be bank on strikers Chris Wokila and Chris Mchwanju to get them the goals against the law enforcers.



Police on other hand will be eager to get back to winning ways and show that last weekend’s loss was just a blip. The dominated possession against Jagaurs but failed to take them and eventually got punished.



“We still have a healthy lead at the top and the key is just to maintain our mental shape so that we don’t self-destruct,” Police coach Kenneth Kaunda said.



Amos Barkibir will lead the Police attack, assisted by Calvins Kanu and Samuek Wokila. Police won the first leg fixture 1-0 and Sunday’s match looks to be yet another tight contest.



A win for Police will move them to 64 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Butali Sugar Warriors who are not in action this weekend.



Elsewhere, Amira striker Pauline Naise will be aiming to go top of the scoring charts when they take on Vikings.



Fixtures (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)



Saturday



National Men: Gorilla v Thika Rovers – 12noon, Bay Club v Dedan Kimathi (Kisumu) – 3pm, Impala v Mvita-6pm



Premier Men: TUK v Strathmore University- 2pm, Sikh Union v Western Jaguars – 4pm



Premier Women: MSC v UON – 3pm



Sunday



Premier Men: Nakuru v Parklands (Nakuru) – 10am, Strathmore v Western Jaguars -11am, Greensharks v Kenya Police – 5pm



National Men: Kisumu Youngstars v Dedan Kimathi (Kisumu) – 10am, Karate Axiom v Wazalendo Youth -3pm



Premier Women: MSC v Multimedia – 9am, Amira v Vikings – 1pm



Daily Nation