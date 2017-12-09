

Australia v New Zealand



With Australia being placed alongside Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Pool D, this clash certainly caught the eye when the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup schedule was announced in November!





The famous old rivalry between the nations is renowned in the sporting world with epic matches throughout time across Rugby Union, Rugby League and Cricket and this continues into hockey.



The squads are currently as close as they’ve ever been in terms of ability and the world rankings reflect this. Australia currently sit at number four while New Zealand are directly below them in fifth, having climbed the ladder with incredible consistency in recent years.



With the sides meeting in their final Pool D game on Saturday 28 July, the match is likely to be a crucial encounter in either deciding who tops the group or even who makes it into the quarter-finals with twelfth placed Japan and thirteenth placed Belgium making up the other sides in the pool.



There is a lot of history in London between the sides who met at both the Champions Trophy in 2016 and at the London 2012 Olympic Games.



Most recently at the Champions Trophy it was Australia who came out on top in the pool stages as goals from captain Emily Smith, Jodie Kenny and Grace Stewart saw the Hockeyroos to a 3-1 win. Australia went on to finish fourth in the tournament while New Zealand finished last after losing to Great Britain.



It was a better result for the Black Sticks at the London Olympics though. They edged out Australia with a 1-0 win as Cathryn Finlayson netted the winner, this saw New Zealand pip Australia to qualification to the semi-finals as they eventually finished fourth while Australia took fifth.



With plenty likely to be riding on the game with the added tensions of a national rivalry, the clash on Saturday 28 July is one not to be missed! Ticket details for this session can be found here!



England Hockey Board Media release