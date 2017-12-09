



A series of European indoor stars have travelled to Cape Town this weekend for the annual PSi All-Star series featuring the South African BlitzStoks, the International All-Stars and the World All-Stars.





Each team will play each other once with a total of three matches each night, offering up an exhibition for the players taking part in the annual “Nationals” indoor festival.



The International All Stars will once again be led by Netherlands Indoor Hockey World Cup captain Robert Tigges from AH&BC Amsterdam.



Tigges will be joined by his gold medal-winning compatriots and PSi regulars Laurens Goedegebuure, SV Kampong’s Sjoerd de Wert, Teun Rohof and Nicki Leijs.



Benni Wess from Germany will make his third appearance for the All Stars. The last two members who complete the side both featured for the International All Stars in 2015 at Durban and make their return to the side: Spaniard Andreu Enrich and Zimbabwean captain Tendayi Maredza.



Robert Tigges shared his excitement with us “I freaking love PSi because of the electric atmosphere during the entire event! This is a vibe which you normally only find at major events like the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, which, If you are lucky enough you will get to experience once or twice in a lifetime! That’s how special PSi is!”



This year, a World All Stars team has been introduced from four different continents Siyabonga Martins is a regular face to PSi fans as he has previously featured for the International and African All Stars and is joined by the African goalkeeper of the tournament at the AFCON in DJ Strauss.



Irish Olympian Ronan Gormley is joined by his compatriot Ross Canning. Canning is set to play in the EHL next Easter with Three Rock Rovers as well as indoors with his club in Georgia in February in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II.



And he is also looking forward to welcoming the PSi concept to Ireland in 2018.



“I will try and keep it simple and hold my own and am sure I will get more used to it as it goes on,” he said ahead of the event. “There is a serious quality of player for this All-Star series and so it is a step up from what we play in Ireland but it is an awesome opportunity.



“Watching the videos from South Africa, I also think it will be something really special for hockey in Ireland next year when it come in!”



Viktor Lockwood from France is an exciting prospect and will also be joined by a national team mate Mickael Kempf. Argentina’s Joaquin Gonzalez captain his country at the Pan-American Cup while Matthew Hotchkis is an Australian World Cup players.



The series gets underway this evening in Cape Town with four days of All-Star action.



Euro Hockey League media release