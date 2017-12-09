By B.G.Joshi(in Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar)



Grammar of field hockey has changed with the introduction of artificial turf since Montreal Olympics (1976). Both Australia and Germany have changed their strategy, raised their fitness levels and have mastered the ever changing game. If on Saturday, Germany beat Australia, it will be their golden jubilee triumph against them. Here are the statistical highlights of Germany and Australia in international hockey:

Particulars Germany Australia Total (head to head) 114 114 Wins 49 47 Drawn 18 18 Goals Scored 230 256 In HWL (P-W-D-L) 2-0-1-1 2-1-1-0 Medals in Olympics on turf hockey (G-S-B) 3-2-2 1-2-4 Medals in World Cup on turf hockey (G-S-B) 2-1-2 3-2-2 Medals in Champions Trophy on turf hockey (G-S-B) 10-7-7 14-9-5 Medals in World League on turf hockey (G-S-B) 0-0-0 1-0-0 Total medals in top 4 elite tourneys on turf hockey 15-10-11 19-13-11

Fieldhockey.com