Stats Speak: Will it be a golden jubilee triumph for Die Honamas over Kookaburras in Bhubaneswar?

Published on Saturday, 09 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
By   B.G.Joshi(in Kalinga Hockey Stadium Bhubaneswar)

Grammar of field hockey has changed with the introduction of artificial turf since Montreal Olympics (1976). Both Australia and Germany have changed their strategy, raised their fitness levels and have mastered the ever changing game. If on Saturday, Germany beat Australia, it will be their golden jubilee triumph against them. Here are the statistical highlights of Germany and Australia in international hockey:

Particulars

Germany

Australia

Total (head to head)

114

114

Wins

49

47

Drawn

18

18

Goals  Scored

230

256

In HWL (P-W-D-L)

2-0-1-1

2-1-1-0

Medals in  Olympics on turf hockey (G-S-B)

3-2-2

1-2-4

Medals in World Cup  on turf hockey (G-S-B)

2-1-2

3-2-2

Medals in Champions Trophy  on turf hockey (G-S-B)

10-7-7

14-9-5

Medals in World League  on turf hockey (G-S-B)

0-0-0

1-0-0

Total medals in  top 4 elite tourneys on  turf hockey

15-10-11

19-13-11

