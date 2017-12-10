KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang have emerged champions for the second time in the men’s veterans’ hockey tournament.





The East Coast team edged Perak 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended goalless at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru yesterday.



In the shootout, Pahang scored through Sunil Prasad, Ashri Muda and Khairul Hisham Adam while Kasevan Naidu and Badrulazam Talib netted for Perak.



Last year, Pahang finished joint champions with Terengganu.



“We’re lucky to have beaten Perak in the “lottery”. They were the better side but luck was with us this time,” said Pahang team manager Khairul Auda Mohamed after the win.



For Perak coach Saiful Azwan Ismail, it was another disappointment after losing to Negri Sembilan in the 2013 final.



“I was on the losing side in 2013 as a player. It turned out to be another disappointment this time as a coach. But that’s sports ... you win some you lose some,” said Saiful who credited Pahang for their success.



In the third place playoff, Terengganu edged Johor 1-0. Kamsani Jasmani’s 10th minute strike turned out to be the winner. Earlier in the semi-finals, Perak whipped Johor 5-0 while Pahang packed off Terengganu 3-0.



